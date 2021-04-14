Eudaimonia Recovery Homes launches new app to help entrepreneurs open and operate a sober living home
An all-encompassing app that streamlines sober living home operations to save time, money, and livesAUSTIN, TX, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Available for download today, the Eudaimonia House Manager App gives entrepreneurs all the tools they need to start their own sober living home using the Eudaimonia model. It has many different features that empower owners to easily track and monitor the essential functions of their sober living home and ensure that it runs efficiently and smoothly.
The Eudaimonia House Manager App simplifies the process of opening a fully branded Eudaimonia sober living home, monitoring its daily operations, and promoting new business growth, all from the comfort of home (or wherever one chooses to work).
Its features allow owners to do things like:
- View a real-time census
- See which rooms are full or empty
- Keep track of current and upcoming client discharges
- Complete room inspections for discharge
- View payment balances and send out balance reminders via text
- Receive and deposit client payments
- Assign clients points for completed program tasks and view average room scores
- Assign random urine drug screenings
- Send email messages to all residents and review notes from residents
- Give out rewards for residents who complete program tasks
- Manage curfew for each resident
Entrepreneurs also receive ongoing support and training from Eudaimonia company leadership to establish the sober living home’s operations and market and promote its services. They’ll also have access to supportive treatment services, such as IOP or detox for residents who need extra support.
“Since we launched our House Manager app, we’ve been looking for partners to help us expand our reach,” said Eudaimonia Chief Executive Officer, Mathew Gorman. “We want to help entrepreneurs become a part of the Eudaimonia team by leading them through a comprehensive onboarding process and giving them the tools they need to get the best results.”
The Eudaimonia House Manager App was developed by Eudaimonia Recovery Homes, which was established in 2009. Please visit www.eudaimoniahomes.com for more company information.
