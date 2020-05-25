Eudaimonia Recovery Homes Now Provides COVID-19 Testing, Face Masks to Enhance Resident Safety and Health
Eudaimonia Recovery Homes now has the capability for diagnostic COVID-19 testing and is providing residents with face masks to comply with CDC recommendations.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eudaimonia Recovery Homes has partnered with Clinical Pathology Laboratories to provide diagnostic COVID-19 testing. Tests will be available to sober living residents and staff members as deemed necessary, with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
Eudaimonia has also provided its Austin sober living residents with washable face masks, to be worn per the CDC guidelines. Eudaimonia’s leadership staff is providing these masks in an effort to enhance its current safety measures and provide additional protection from coronavirus infection. If any residents’ masks become damaged, Eudaimonia staff will repair or replace them.
Mat Gorman, Chief Executive Officer at Eudaimonia Recovery Homes, said, “We are committed to protecting our residents and staff by providing a sense of security and safety within our sober living homes during this challenging time. With the ability to test for COVID-19 through a professional laboratory and provide face masks for residents, we will continue to do our part to safeguard the health and well-being of our residents and staff.”
Individuals in early recovery are more likely to face unique challenges that could compromise their health during this pandemic, such as financial uncertainty, an unstable living environment, and increased stress, which could all contribute to a higher risk of relapse.
Since group homes such as sober living houses also pose additional health and safety concerns regarding COVID-19, Eudaimonia Recovery Homes has decided to tackle the issue head-on by providing the necessary COVID-19 testing services and masks to prevent the spread of the illness.
As the CDC guidelines and state and countrywide recommendations are modified to address the current circumstances, Eudaimonia Recovery Homes will continually strive to provide thorough, safe, and compassionate care to people who are recovering from addiction.
About Eudaimonia Recovery Homes
Eudaimonia Recovery Homes operates several sober living homes for men and women throughout Texas and Colorado. Eudaimonia’s mission is to help individuals thrive and succeed in sobriety by offering safe, sober housing, online and in-person intensive outpatient programs (IOP), drug and alcohol testing, and individualized recovery support services. Sister companies Nova Recovery Center and Briarwood Detox Center offer inpatient medical detoxification and inpatient treatment programs.
