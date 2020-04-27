Briarwood Detox Center Enhances Client Safety With COVID-19 Testing and Online Drug Rehab

The safest & most comfortable detox program in Austin, TX

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Briarwood Detox Center has partnered with Clinical Pathology Laboratories to provide diagnostic COVID-19 testing, which will improve preventative measures onsite and slow the spread of the illness in the greater community. Tests will be available to clients and staff as deemed necessary, with results available in 24 to 48 hours.Briarwood Detox Center has also rolled out a new online IOP program, offered through its sister companies, Eudaimonia Recovery Homes and Nova Recovery Center . The comprehensive online addiction treatment program provides ongoing treatment after detox via real-time video sessions. Licensed addiction treatment specialists facilitate the groups and clients can attend sessions several times a week from the comfort of their own homes or elsewhere.Mat Gorman, Chief Executive Officer at Briarwood Detox Center, said, “By providing third-party COVID-19 testing and offering a new online treatment program, we are empowering clients to get the help they need safely and securely. The present circumstances are difficult, but should not keep people from receiving the care they need.”The need for COVID-19 testing will be determined by Briarwood Detox Center staff on a case-by-case basis and appropriate actions will be taken to ensure the continued safety and well-being of all clients and staff members.COVID-19 poses additional dangers for individuals who are recovering from addiction or facing substance abuse issues. If infected with the new coronavirus, drug abusers may face more severe health issues due to the negative effects of certain addictive substances. Other barriers such as a lack of health insurance coverage and reduced access to substance abuse treatment due to an overwhelmed health care system, may also greatly increase the risk of relapse or overdose.Convenient and safe access to COVID-19 testing and addiction treatment services can help pave the way for sustainable and lasting recovery, despite the current pandemic.About Briarwood Detox CenterBriarwood Detox Center provides medical drug and alcohol detox and stabilization programs in Austin and Houston. All detox programs are individually designed to cater to the needs of each client and multidisciplinary treatment reduces the risk of relapse and lays a solid groundwork for lasting recovery.



