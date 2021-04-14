Canvs AI Appoints Lisa Leung to Leadership Team as Director of Sales
In this role, Leung will lead the sales and customer success teams through the next phase in the company’s growth.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canvs AI, the leading customer insights platform for text analytics, announced today the promotion of Lisa Leung to the Canvs leadership team as Director of Sales. Leung joined Canvs in 2016 as an enterprise account executive. During her tenure she developed a deep understanding of clients’ needs, evidenced by a proven track record in repeat business and growth revenue. In addition to her accomplishments, she has played an integral part in new client acquisition, helping to scale the organization by establishing relationships with marquee customers in new verticals.
As a top performer at Canvs year over year, Leung brings a desirable skill set and unique approach to the Canvs sales cycle and customer experience. Having 15+ years of foundational start-up knowledge in tech and AI-powered platform organizations, she is driven by solutions introducing disruptive technology to help transform her clients’ business.
“I couldn’t be happier to have Lisa as our Director of Sales,” said Jared Feldman, CEO & Founder, Canvs. “She knows the Canvs products inside and out, and she is dedicated to our customers, taking the time to truly understand their unique needs and showing them how to get the most powerful insights from our platform to have a positive impact on their business.”
As Director of Sales, Leung will lead a team of sales account executives with a continued focus on bringing the Canvs line of products -- TV, Social, MRX, and API -- to new markets as well as strengthening partnerships with existing customers to ensure their continued success.
“Lisa has been the best sales partner on the vendor side that I’ve ever worked with,” said Mike Haggerty, Senior Vice President, ViacomCBS: “When we first met, I didn’t have an immediate need, but she kept in touch in and always showed the value of Canvs so that I was happy to give her our business when I got the chance. She is a wonderful asset for Canvs and I look forward to working with Lisa for a long time!”
Canvs is also excited to announce the addition of Andrew Wagoner to its sales team. As the Head of Sales Enablement and Operations, Wagoner will focus on expanding and increasing the efficiency of the sales team and ensuring that all operations are streamlined to support the company’s goals for growth.
ABOUT CANVS
Canvs is the easiest and most accurate Customer Insights platform to instantly analyze open ended text. It is the world's largest ontology of digital conversations, trained on over 10 billion social comments and survey open-ends to understand the nuance of how consumers describe their feelings and what drives their behavior. With years of experience in Media and Entertainment as the leader in emotion measurement for TV viewership; Canvs has extended its patented framework to market research applications, providing new insight into open-ended survey and moderated responses.
