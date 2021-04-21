Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BRAVUS BREWING RECOGNIZED INTERNATIONALLY FOR ITS RASPBERRY GOSE AT THE 2021 CONCOURS INTERNATIONAL DE LYON COMPETITION

Bravus was awarded a Gold Medal for its Bravus Raspberry Gose at the 2021 Concours International de Lyon Competition in the non-alcoholic beer category.

We are honored to receive this award from such a renowned international and impartial group of beer experts. We will continue in our mission to brew high-quality non-alcoholic craft beer.”
— Philip Brandes

ANAHEIM , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravus Brewing Company was awarded a Gold Medal for its Bravus Raspberry Gose at the 2021 Concours International de Lyon Competition in the non-alcoholic beer category. Lyon is known for recognizing the best products internationally, and the competition is one of the most significant international events of its kind. This year's event competition received over 9,300 submissions from 43 countries, judged by a panel of experts from around the world. 

"We are honored to receive this award by such a renowned international and impartial group of beer experts," said Philip Brandes, Founder of Bravus Brewing Company. "We will continue in our mission to brew high-quality craft beer for those that are seeking non-alcoholic alternatives."

Globally, the non-alcoholic beer market is projected to grow from $17.5B to $29 billion in sales by 2026, according to Global Market Insights. This growth is being driven by increased consumer spending on beverages along with consumer's tastes shifting to better-for-you products.

About Bravus 
Founded in 2015, Bravus Brewing Company is North America's first brewery dedicated to producing non-alcoholic craft beer. Thanks to a proprietary brewing process, award-winning Bravus can create craft beer styles that taste exactly like their alcoholic counterparts. Crafted in Southern California, Bravus is a healthier alternative offering a wide variety of flavors and bold tastes to satisfy every beer lover. Its core offering includes a West Coast-inspired IPA, Oatmeal Stout, Amber Ale, White Ale, and Raspberry Gose. With only 100 calories for a 12-ounce bottle, Bravus is available nationwide at select locations and direct through its online store at www.bravus.com. 

