BRAVUS BREWING COMPANY EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION TO TEXAS WITH AMBIENTE BEVERAGE

Bravus Brewing Company, the North American award-winning pioneer in non-alcoholic craft beer, expands its Texas footprint with Ambiente Beverage.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravus Brewing Company, the North American award-winning pioneer in non-alcoholic craft beer, announced today its plans to expand its Texas footprint with Ambiente Beverage. The partnership expands access to Bravus non-alcoholic craft beers to grocery and liquor stores throughout the state of Texas, including H-E-B, Central Market, Safeway, Albertsons, SPECs, Total Wine, Kroger, Brookshires, Goody Goody, Twin Liquor, and more.

Crafted in Anaheim, California, Bravus brews a wide variety of premium non-alcoholic craft beers to satisfy just about every beer lover. The beers are 100% vegan, dairy, gluten-reduced, and contain approximately 100 calories per 12-ounce can. Bravus's core line-up of beers includes a West Coast-inspired IPA, Oatmeal Stout, Amber Ale, Blonde Ale, Peanut Butter Stout, Raspberry Gose, and other seasonal and limited special releases.

Nielsen data shows year-to-date sales of non-alcoholic beer are up 30%+ versus the same time period last year. This growth is outpacing the broader beer market by more than four to one. According to Global Market Insights, the North American non-alcoholic beer market is predicted to surpass $6.4 billion by 2026.

"I am elated to have our line-up of extraordinary non-alcoholic craft beers available throughout the great state of Texas by way of Ambiente's wholesaler network," said Bravus Founder and CEO Philip Brandes. "Our relationship will allow Bravus to gain focus among independent retailers and leading national accounts in both the on-premise and off-premise channels."

“We are excited about shocking our Texas consumers with the quality and impressive beer styles that Bravus produces. Ambiente is committed to establishing this growing non-alcoholic craft beer category and that starts with incredible producers” said Ambiente Beverage President and Co-Owner, Tristan Maldonado

About Bravus

Founded in 2015, Bravus Brewing Company is North America's first brewery solely dedicated to producing non-alcoholic craft beer. Thanks to a proprietary brewing process, award-winning Bravus creates craft beer styles that taste exactly like their alcoholic counterparts. For more information about Bravus, please visit www.bravus.com.

About Ambiente

Founded in 1989, Ambiente Opco, LLC ("Ambiente") is one of the largest value-added distributors of craft beer, fine wine, artisan spirits, and specialty beverages in the State of Texas. Headquartered in Austin with three additional distribution centers in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, Ambiente has become the premier distributor in Texas for supplying superior products to retailers, restaurants, premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and five-star resorts across the state. Ambiente's Beer Division was formed in 2019 when Ambiente acquired Hops and Vines Distributing to create the first statewide beer distributor in Texas, independent from large supplier conglomerates. For more information on Ambiente's Beer Division, please visit www.ambientebeverage.com.