Phobio Names Gina Simpson Employee Representative to its Board of Directors

New Position Gives Employees a Direct Voice in the Overall Direction of the Company

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phobio, the premier trade-in service for mobile operators and iconic consumer electronics brands, has named Gina Simpson as its first Employee Representative to the Board of Directors. Simpson, who has been with Phobio for five years, is currently an assistant marketing manager and was appointed to the Board for a one-year term. After Simpson’s term expires, the seat will be elected by Phobio employees.

“I believe it is important for all companies to be deliberate in considering the perspectives of all people in the organization,” said Stephen Wakeling, Phobio CEO. “That’s why we wanted to add an employee representative to our Board of Directors. When I asked our core leadership team for a few names of people they thought we should nominate, Gina was at the top of everyone's list — which was no surprise to me. Gina has been a binding force in our organization for years. She is beloved and respected by all Phobiosapians from her prior role as our HQ office manager to her current role on the marketing team. Gina is the ideal person to establish how this seat should work in our organization and we all look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”

“I am extremely honored to represent our employees in this new role” said Simpson. “When Stephen presented this opportunity, I jumped at the chance to really make a difference in our organization by giving employees a voice at the Board level, sharing their concerns with management and helping put plans into action that address those concerns. Phobio fosters a work culture where all employees have the opportunity to excel and grow to their highest potential and where inclusion and equity are at the forefront of the company’s culture. One of our five core values and our company mantra is ‘Be Better.’ We strive to do things better today than we did yesterday. I hope that in this new position I will be able to help everyone’s voice be heard and help us all be better.”

Assistant Marketing Manager and Employee Representative to the Board, Simpson joined the Phobio team in 2016 as the Executive Assistant to the CEO and quickly progressed through the ranks to Office Manager and then Senior Manager of Internal Operations. With almost 30 years of experience supporting C-Suite level executives for companies such as The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, UPS, and Heidrick and Struggles, Simpson wanted to make a career change and put her skills to the test in the marketing world. In her current role, Simpson is responsible for managing brand standards for company materials, sales enablement, trade shows and events.

Simpson lives in a suburb of Atlanta with her husband, two sons, and newly added family member, Brady, a Boxer/Pitt mix.



