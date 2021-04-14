Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 806 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,854 in the last 365 days.

Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification

ISO-27001 Certification

Certification to ISO/IEC 27001 helps organizations meet information security requirements.

HANOVER, MD, UNITED STATES , April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. has received ISO/IEC 27001 information security certification from NSF-ISR, an NSF International company. The ISO/IEC 27001 standard describes the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a documented information security management system.

Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. applies over 20 years of experience in cyber and information security, with experience that spans a wide array of government agencies, commercial industries, and technologies. Braxton-Grant provides multi-vendor integration and custom solutions to each customer’s risks, requirements, vulnerabilities, and compliance obligations. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification through NSF-ISR, an independent third-party organization, demonstrates their commitment to security and information protection through the implementation of an information security management system.

“Braxton-Grant is a company that specializes in cybersecurity, so it is important to us that we practice what we preach. Since we provide services and technologies that help our customers, both government and commercial, to secure their information technology environments, we want to be practicing from a stance that shows we have secured our own environment. Attaining the ISO/IEC 27001 certification validates that we have best practices in place to meet the rigorous demands of this internationally recognized standard for information security management systems. It’s a natural fit for all we do and aligns well with other security practices we follow ourselves and provide to others - such as NIST 800-171 and CMMC.”, said Peter Cushley, Director of Maryland Operations.

About Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc.
Braxton-Grant provides cybersecurity solutions through technology installation, implementation, system management, cyber technology training, and technical support services. For more information about Braxton-Grant, visit www.braxtongrant.com.

About NSF-ISR
NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) is a leading global certification body known for its technical expertise and customer satisfaction. NSF-ISR offers comprehensive management systems certifications to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance and environmental protection for the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, medical and manufacturing industries (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 45001, AS9100, IATF 16949, etc.).

Peter Cushley
Braxton-Grant Technologies
+1 443-545-2052
pcushley@braxtongrant.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.