Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Certification
Certification to ISO/IEC 27001 helps organizations meet information security requirements.HANOVER, MD, UNITED STATES , April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. has received ISO/IEC 27001 information security certification from NSF-ISR, an NSF International company. The ISO/IEC 27001 standard describes the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing, maintaining and improving a documented information security management system.
Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. applies over 20 years of experience in cyber and information security, with experience that spans a wide array of government agencies, commercial industries, and technologies. Braxton-Grant provides multi-vendor integration and custom solutions to each customer’s risks, requirements, vulnerabilities, and compliance obligations. Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 certification through NSF-ISR, an independent third-party organization, demonstrates their commitment to security and information protection through the implementation of an information security management system.
“Braxton-Grant is a company that specializes in cybersecurity, so it is important to us that we practice what we preach. Since we provide services and technologies that help our customers, both government and commercial, to secure their information technology environments, we want to be practicing from a stance that shows we have secured our own environment. Attaining the ISO/IEC 27001 certification validates that we have best practices in place to meet the rigorous demands of this internationally recognized standard for information security management systems. It’s a natural fit for all we do and aligns well with other security practices we follow ourselves and provide to others - such as NIST 800-171 and CMMC.”, said Peter Cushley, Director of Maryland Operations.
About Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc.
Braxton-Grant provides cybersecurity solutions through technology installation, implementation, system management, cyber technology training, and technical support services. For more information about Braxton-Grant, visit www.braxtongrant.com.
About NSF-ISR
NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) is a leading global certification body known for its technical expertise and customer satisfaction. NSF-ISR offers comprehensive management systems certifications to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance and environmental protection for the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, medical and manufacturing industries (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 45001, AS9100, IATF 16949, etc.).
