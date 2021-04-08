Braxton-Grant Technologies Achieves ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations
ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification demonstrates Braxton-Grant’s commitment to service management.HANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. has achieved ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 service management system certification from NSF-ISR, an NSF International company. The standard helps organizations reliably meet the needs of clients in both the delivery and continuous improvement of services.
Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. applies over 20 years of experience in Cyber and Information Security, with experience that spans a wide array of government agencies, commercial industries, and technologies. Braxton-Grant provides multi-vendor integration and custom solutions to each customer's risks, requirements, vulnerabilities, and compliance obligations.
ISO 20000-1:2018 is based on quality management principles such as a strong customer focus, the involvement of top management, a process approach and continual improvement. Certification to ISO 20000 demonstrates a commitment to excellence and best practices in service through the implementation of a service management system.
The standard focuses on performance through a combination of risk-based thinking and a process approach, as well as employment of the “plan-do-check-act” cycle at all levels in the organization.
“This certification of the service management system for our Product Support Services advances our dedication to continual improvement of our management systems,” said Peter Cushley, Director of Maryland Operations. “Our approach is always team-focused, and ISO 20000-1:2018 certification is indicative of quality-focused solutions for those we serve and efficiency in how we operate.”
About Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc.
Braxton-Grant provides cybersecurity solutions through technology installation, implementation, system management, cyber technology training, and technical support services. For more information about Braxton-Grant, visit www.braxtongrant.com.
About NSF-ISR
NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) is a leading global certification body known for its technical expertise and customer satisfaction. NSF-ISR offers comprehensive management systems certifications to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance and environmental protection for the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, medical and manufacturing industries (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 45001, AS9100, IATF 16949, etc.).
