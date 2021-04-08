Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,815 in the last 365 days.

Braxton-Grant Technologies Achieves ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations

ISO/IEC 20000 Certification

ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification demonstrates Braxton-Grant’s commitment to service management.

HANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. has achieved ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 service management system certification from NSF-ISR, an NSF International company. The standard helps organizations reliably meet the needs of clients in both the delivery and continuous improvement of services.

Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. applies over 20 years of experience in Cyber and Information Security, with experience that spans a wide array of government agencies, commercial industries, and technologies. Braxton-Grant provides multi-vendor integration and custom solutions to each customer's risks, requirements, vulnerabilities, and compliance obligations.

ISO 20000-1:2018 is based on quality management principles such as a strong customer focus, the involvement of top management, a process approach and continual improvement. Certification to ISO 20000 demonstrates a commitment to excellence and best practices in service through the implementation of a service management system.

The standard focuses on performance through a combination of risk-based thinking and a process approach, as well as employment of the “plan-do-check-act” cycle at all levels in the organization.

“This certification of the service management system for our Product Support Services advances our dedication to continual improvement of our management systems,” said Peter Cushley, Director of Maryland Operations. “Our approach is always team-focused, and ISO 20000-1:2018 certification is indicative of quality-focused solutions for those we serve and efficiency in how we operate.”

About Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc.
Braxton-Grant provides cybersecurity solutions through technology installation, implementation, system management, cyber technology training, and technical support services. For more information about Braxton-Grant, visit www.braxtongrant.com.

About NSF-ISR
NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) is a leading global certification body known for its technical expertise and customer satisfaction. NSF-ISR offers comprehensive management systems certifications to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance and environmental protection for the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, medical and manufacturing industries (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 27001, ISO 45001, AS9100, IATF 16949, etc.).

Peter Cushley
Braxton-Grant Technologies
+1 443-545-2052
pcushley@braxtongrant.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Braxton-Grant Technologies Achieves ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.