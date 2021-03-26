Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc. Awarded SITE III IT Support Contract
HANOVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braxton-Grant Technologies is pleased to be awarded a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise III (SITE III) small business contract. The SITE III contract is a multiple award task order contract that provides DIA and the National Geospatial Agency (NGA) with a full range of integrated strategic, analytic, and technical support services.
“Our proven 24-year history providing cybersecurity engineering, professional services, and IT support to the Intelligence Community will be leveraged to help DIA achieve its strategic goals of improving the customer experience through the modernization of CIO core data and technical services platforms. We are very excited for the opportunity support DIA as a valued partner committed to achieving its vital mission goals and objectives,” stated Braxton-Grant’s SITE III Program Manager, Greg Swirdovich.
About Braxton-Grant Technologies, Inc.
Braxton-Grant provides cybersecurity solutions through technology installation, implementation, system management, cyber technology training, and technical support services. Visit www.braxtongrant.com to learn more.
Greg Swirdovich
