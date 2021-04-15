Innovative Construction Technology customer demonstrates continued investment in technology
ICT Tracker
Leading mechanical contractor builds project knowledge with ICT Tracker.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Construction Technology (ICT), a high-growth B2B SaaS tech company focusing on construction productivity solutions, is pleased to announce that Helm Mechanical has chosen ICT Tracker to digitize project installation tracking and leverage their investment in BIM technology.
As early adopters of technology, Helm has been focused on productivity improvement. Much comes from having easy access to the building model along with adopting a paper-less system and digitization of all project information. This allows them to always work off the latest information and speed the flow of data between members of the project team.
They chose ICT Tracker as the solution to eliminate a time-consuming manual process and leveraging model data elements by uploading the 3D model into the app for easy consumption of critical data by project team members.
“Intelligent data is the reason we really pushed hard on the data driven path. We are not looking at ICT Tracker to be a “one off” on one project.” Stated Helm Construction Technologist, Travis Voss. “We want to collect and analyze data to bid more intelligently on future projects and execute on them better and keep the data flow circular.”
In addition, being able to quantify and make timely decisions based on collected data was a critical consideration. Per Micah Schlesselman, Helm Project Engineer, “With ICT Tracker we are able to increase our awareness of certain areas that may not have been obvious to us before and allows us to dial in and make adjustments as we move forward in a job.”
“ICT is honored to partner with a company dedicated to adopting construction technology,” stated Lisa Duncan, Co-Founder and CRO of ICT. “Helm’s trust in ICT and the ICT Tracker app allows us continue to advance our shared commitment to improving productivity and efficiency on the job site and providing data for analysis to make knowledgeable current and future project decisions.”
About ICT Tracker
ICT Tracker is a model-based production app that automates installation progress tracking by digitizing field data collection. Delivering comprehensive construction progress reporting for real-time visibility and better data for a better bottom line.
About Innovative Construction Technology
Innovative Construction Technology (ICT) a high-growth B2B SaaS tech company that delivers innovative and empowering products to easily solve problems and transform the use of technology in the construction industry. ICT is built on knowledge through experience and the desire to foster authentic and genuine relationships by sharing the outcome in partnership with our customers. www.ict.tech
