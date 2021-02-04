Innovative Construction Technology Awarded EMERGEAZ Fast Grant
ICT Tracker
ICT Tracker construction app awarded for its innovation as an emerging technology.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Construction Technology (ICT), a high-growth B2B SaaS tech company focusing on construction productivity solutions, is pleased to communicate being a recipient of the EmergeAZ Fast Grant program for their flagship product, ICT Tracker.
invisionAZ and StartupAZ Fast Grants are awarded to Arizona startups and entrepreneurs. The $1 million EmergeAZ Fast Grant Fund is a collaboration with Governor Doug Ducey to provide resources to entrepreneurs and startups with emerging technologies designed to address current economic, health, or societal challenges.
“The applications for the EmergeAZ Fast Grant have revealed the depth and breadth of emerging innovations and technologies that are being developed by Arizona startups,” said Brandon Clarke, co-founder and CEO of StartupAZ. “Many of the awardees have used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to address real needs within our community and provide much-needed services to businesses, customers, and community organizations across the world.”
“ICT is pleased and honored to be selected and to be included among other innovative companies.” Stated Tim Duncan, CEO, and co-founder of ICT. “Our focus on bringing innovation to the construction industry is our passion and it is exciting to be recognized as a contributor towards that goal with our product ICT Tracker”
About ICT Tracker
ICT Tracker is a model-based production app that automates installation progress tracking by digitizing field data collection. Delivering comprehensive construction progress reporting for real-time visibility and better data for a better bottom line.
About Innovative Construction Technology
Innovative Construction Technology (ICT) a high-growth B2B SaaS tech company that delivers innovative and empowering products to easily solve problems and transform the use of technology in the construction industry. ICT is built on knowledge through experience and the desire to foster authentic and genuine relationships by sharing the outcome in partnership with our customers. www.ict.tech
