Innovative Construction Technology Selected as UNMET Startup to Watch in 2020

ICT Tracker, installation productivity tracking app for construction selected for contribution to construction technologyPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative Construction Technology (ICT), a high-growth B2B SaaS tech company focusing on construction productivity solutions, is pleased to communicate UNMET’s announcement of being selected one of thirty trailblazing startups to watch in 2020.
UNMET Conferences have selected 30 trailblazing startups that have shown expectational growth and potential out of the over 300 companies that were featured in UNMET Conferences over the last 12 months, ICT was selected as one of the top 30 in the U.S. and one of the top 20 in Arizona UNMET Startups to watch. They represent the best companies between the coasts with the highest level of investor interest in the UNMET conferences.
UNMET is geared toward attracting and coalescing venture capital to invest in early-stage companies. UNMET Conferences are structured to enable networking with investors and peers to foster development and collaboration between companies.
“ICT is pleased and honored to be selected and to be included among other innovative companies.” Stated Tim Duncan, CEO, and co-founder of ICT. “Our focus on bringing innovation to the construction industry is our passion and it is exciting to be recognized as a contributor towards that goal with our product ICT Tracker”.
About ICT Tracker
ICT Tracker is a model-based production app that automates installation progress tracking by digitizing field data collection. Delivering comprehensive construction progress reporting for real-time visibility and better data for a better bottom line.
About Innovative Construction Technology
Innovative Construction Technology (ICT) a high-growth B2B SaaS tech company that delivers innovative and empowering products to easily solve problems and transform the use of technology in the construction industry. ICT is built on knowledge through experience and the desire to foster authentic and genuine relationships by sharing the outcome in partnership with our customers. www.ict.tech
Mary Macdonald
Innovative Construction Technology
+1 612-554-9258
