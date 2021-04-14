Jada Shapiro, Joyce Shulman and Eric Cohen Talk with Candice Georgiadis
Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?
At the first birth I attended before I trained as a doula, I walked in, and saw my friend perched on her birth ball leaning over a double bed. I remember waving to her and saying “hi” enthusiastically, as though we were going to hang out, and she barely glanced at me and gave me no response. Suddenly, I realized that birth and labor was monumental and entirely different than what I had imagined. My friend had been working for over 24 hours already to birth her baby into this world. I was humbled and in awe at her power.
Childbirth is a major transition for human beings, undervalued by many, and the experience impacts individuals, families, communities and society at large in a profound way. The lesson learned for me was birthing people are powerful and they deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, be allowed to choose the positions during labor that feel right for them, be allowed to bring whomever they want to their birth to support them through one of the most physically challenging experiences of their lives, and to be placed at the center of the birth experience with all aspects of care geared toward not only keeping birth safe, but keeping the parent in the driver’s seat as much as possible. No one told my friend what to do, besides making gentle suggestions and she was able to have a vaginal birth despite the slow pace of progress (which easily could have resulted in major surgery in a standard hospital), surrounded by the people who loved her, which impacted her so deeply she went on to become a midwife herself.
This lesson has stayed with me throughout my career and empowering parents with the education and information they need to make the best choices for their own experiences is what motivates me; we show up for families in their time of need and solve their real life problems even in the beginning. Even when our tech was minor (simply texting parents on my cell!), we had considerable success because we cared and because we meet parents where they are with no judgment. We were (and are) here for when families need us responding to their requests day in and out, making the space for them to transition to parenthood and removing the shame associated with asking for help.
What are the “5 Things You Need To Thrive As A Couple”? Please share a story or example for each.
Well, we actually have 6 things. And respect is at the core of any kind of thriving relationship and must be at the forefront if you’re going to take your personal relationship to the next level and begin to work together.
This is Your Dance Space, This Is My Dance Space. Have your own distinct roles and responsibilities while also being mindful and cognizant of the strengths that your partner brings to the forefront. It’s important to remember this because there are definitely going to be moments when your partner will drive you crazy. Separate interests are also key. It is critical for us to have our own separate spaces.
Time/Space Continuum. It’s important to maintain your independence. When you’re living with someone and working with them and building a business and raising a family, it is really easy to give up your independence and become so interdependent that you’re waiting for each other all the time. We often commute separately so that we don’t have to rely on each other for every single thing. It also allows us to have the necessary time alone.
Veto Power. We have an agreement where if one of us feels very strongly about something they can veto a decision or project. And the other must respect those wishes and go along with the veto even if they don’t fully agree. It’s all about respect for each other and our trust in each other’s ability to make the best decision for both of us, our team and the business in that moment even if we can’t see it at that time. Veto power must be used judiciously and respected by both.
