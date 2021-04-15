FVP Trade Lifts Best Trade Executions Award at 2020 Forex Awards
FVP Trade, a multi-award winning online CFD Broker, has lifted the Best Trade Executions award at this year's 2020 Forex Awards.
Fast execution brokers that ensure accurate and transparent order execution deserve special recognition. Fast execution implies the best liquidity price for a trader or investor. Traders’ orders have to be executed either in the interbank liquidity market or by means of matching a trade with another customer order.
While It’s been a year to forget for many businesses, FVP Trade continues to surpass expectations, building on their previous success from winning the fastest growing broker in 2018 and the best fx prime broker in 2019.
Owing to current lockdown restrictions which the company, like many others, we’re unable to attend the awards, but had the award delivered instead, but that didn't stop a delighted Jonathan Greene from having this to say,
“ It’s always an extremely special feeling being recognised for an award, but to win this particular award is satisfying. We've been collaborating with our liquidity providers over the past year and working towards offering the very best service we can, slippage and requotes are now a thing of the past and we are always striving to offer the most stable connection out there”.
With 2021 on the horizon we asked CEO Jonathan Greene what he saw ahead in the coming year and he had this to say.
“Expansion, while we are enjoying a successful sustained period of growth across Europe, we have our sights firmly trained on the Asian markets, we hope to be up and firmly operational within countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, China, Singapore, Japan, and Korea by as early as May 2021. I think I speak on behalf of everyone here at FVP Trade when I say we are extremely optimistic about the future and hope to be lifting another award or two this time again next year!”
About FVP Trade.
FVP Trade is an award-winning online global forex and CFD broker known for delivering exceptional execution, client service and award-winning customer service to clients around the world. FVP Trade is regulated by the National Futures Association (NFA) and as a Money Services Business (MSB) with the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC).
