FVP Trade Take Centre Stage at the Finance Magnates London Summit 2021
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the memory of the Finance Magnates London Summit still fresh in our minds, we take a look back to November 17th where some of the biggest names in the industry came together to attend one of the largest financial events of the year.
— James Wilson
With over 2000 guests attending, 70+ exhibitors and a whole host of speakers, the FMLS never fails to disappoint, and this year's exhibition was no different.
A new addition to the summit this year came in the form of FVP Trade, who were also a primary sponsor of the event.
Founded in 2017 by Tim Booth, FVP Trade have been making strides in the CFD sector with offices opening across the globe to keep up with rising growth. The company is also undertaking rapid expansion across South-East Asia and the Asia-Pacific regions, while also stepping up its global marketing, with numerous sponsorship deals in place to commence in early 2022, along with their current partnership with Blackburn Rovers F.C.
On the day, FVP Trade held a prominent display booth, enabling them to bring along 12 key promotional staff and their event manager James Wilson, who had this to say about the event:
“It was a fantastic event! We managed to connect with some key industry professionals and most importantly, some new and existing clients. It was also a joy to see some great speakers in Adam Kostyal of Nasdaq, and Google’s Rachel Varley. As exhibitions go, this for me is right up there as a top financial expo."
With 2021 almost at an end, it’s clear to see FVP Trade are showing no sign of slowing down, as they look set to feature prominently in future events across the globe, in their quest to become a top 10 CFD broker by 2024.
