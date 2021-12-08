FVP Trade Launches IB Reward Programme with a VIP Matchday Experience at Blackburn Rovers F.C.
With the company’s Prestige Club in Asia being a resounding success, we thought it would be fitting to reward our European based IB’s for their continual hard work and endeavours.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FVP Trade kicked off their upcoming series of European IB reward events with a VIP Matchday Experience, hosted by official partner, Blackburn Rovers F.C.
— Mr Jonathan Greene CEO
Two of the company’s leading UK based Introducing Brokers were invited, along with six guests, to join them in a large executive box to watch Blackburn’s highly anticipated fixture against local rivals, Preston North End.
With a full VIP experience on offer, the guests were in high spirits as the home side played out a hard-fought game and managed to overcome their local rivals with a 1-0 victory for the first time at home in an astonishing 20 years!
“We had a fantastic time,” said IB, Jason Reeve. “It was so nice to be in a warm executive box away from the pouring rain! The food and service were exceptional and I want to extend my gratitude to the staff for taking good care of us, and of course, to FVP Trade, for organising such a great event”.
Indeed, the match itself looked in doubt with torrential rain battering parts of northern England over the weekend, with the field almost looking unplayable at times.
Saturday marked the first in a series of upcoming events where the company plans to reward leading IB’s by sending them to a variety of VIP sporting events across Europe.
FVP Trade CEO, Jonathan Greene, had this to say about the reward programme: “With the company’s Prestige Club in Asia being a resounding success, we thought it would be fitting to reward our European based IB’s for their continual hard work and endeavours. With Covid restrictions finally easing, we are now able to treat our leading brokers to some of the finest events and tours across Europe. We will continue expanding our reward programme throughout the coming year, for our high performing IBs globally".
