Alexandra Hoffman and Suzanne Sachs Talk with Fotis Georgiadis
Alexandra Hoffman, launched Alexandra Hoffmann Consulting. Suzanne Sachs, creator of VintageDiamondRing.com
Suzanne Sachs, creator of VintageDiamondRing.com
Alexandra Hoffman, launched Alexandra Hoffmann Consulting
We would like to explore and flesh out the trait of resilience. How would you define resilience? What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?
Resilience is a muscle. An adequately trained muscle allows us to carry heavy objects, to sustain a sudden or long-lasting effort. The resilience muscle will enable us to deal with “heavy” situations when they come our way for short or long periods. It applies to enterprises and organizations as well. Like with our physical body, I came to realize, it is a daily practice and effort. It may sound overwhelming at first, but it is like brushing our teeth every day. Practicing should be done daily before the crisis hits, during the crisis, and once the crisis has passed, no matter what.
When I was exercising my expertise inside companies, we used to “practice” going through crises once or twice a year, with what we call simulation exercises or tabletop exercises. Yet, as mentioned above, we would deal with incidents and crises monthly, if not weekly.
To embody the need for daily practice, I actually had to become a CEO. Like him or not, but as Tony Robbins rightfully says: “Repetition is the mother of skills.” Today, in my crisis management training, workshops, and even keynotes, I encourage participants to build this daily resilience routine for themselves, for the sake of their businesses, their teammates, partners, and their families. It is the only way to build and strengthen a long-lasting and reliable resilience muscle. For us, crisis management experts, it is a complete paradigm shift. Training this muscle once a year is superfluous at best if deep measures are not implemented to allow this “daily practice.” It represents a cultural shift.
Suzanne Sachs, creator of VintageDiamondRing.com
Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this idea? Can you tell us that story?
I don’t think there was any one tipping point necessarily, but I do believe the youth led climate strikes affected me, and the rest of the world greatly. Since the youth of the world is our future, how could I not take sustainability to a different level IF THEY ARE. I’m beyond thrilled to see that young people, and the rest of the world today, recognize the threat to our environment.
What do you need to lead this idea to widespread adoption?
I just really believe that the world has to continue fighting to defeat climate change. The United States has to lead the world in this ongoing battle. I can safely say that I was very excited to see the U.S. rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. We all have to do our part, no matter how big or small.
What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)
1) That the internet was, and is, ever changing. I don’t think anyone really understood how impactful the internet was going to be on businesses. Because it is constantly progressing, it causes people like me to constantly evolve.
2) I really wish someone told me how much social media was going to affect all of our lives. I mean this for the good, and unfortunately for the bad as well. 3) Always pay attention to your own business, and don’t worry about the others around you. In the end you have NO idea what’s really going with someone else’s business.
4) It would have helped if someone alerted me that at some point in time, every business will get knocked down. But I learned that if you keep at it, it will come back. But in all likelihood, all businesses will have a down cycle at some time.
5) Take your time and don’t rush anything! One step and time, develop your niche. And always INVEST BACK IN YOUR OWN BUSINESS.
Can you share with our readers what you think are the most important “success habits” or “success mindsets”?
I truly believe that success comes from within yourself. It is certainly not a given. You have to have a burning desire to succeed and work hard to do so. Theres a certain work ethic that is needed. There will always be pitfalls but one thing I was taught was to NEVER QUIT.
