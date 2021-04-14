Vibe Growth Corporation Announces Conference Participation

Vibe Logo

Vibe Growth Corporation (OTCMKTS:VBSCF)

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that Mark Waldron, CEO, is scheduled to present and participate in PI Financial’s Golden State Green: Going Deep into the California Cannabis Market today at 3:30pm EST.

Date: April 14, 2021
Time: 3:30pm EST
Register: Online Registration

About Vibe Growth Corporation

Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.

To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com.

Company Contact

Michal Holub, CFO
Vibe Growth Corporation
+1 833-420-8423
email us here

You just read:

Vibe Growth Corporation Announces Conference Participation

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michal Holub, CFO
Vibe Growth Corporation
+1 833-420-8423
Company/Organization
Vibe Growth Corporation
997 Seymour Street, #250
Vancouver, Alberta, V6B 3M1
Canada
+1 833-420-8423
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Vibe Growth Corporation is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis organization that operates retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial distribution and transportation; e-commerce and home delivery; and the manufacturing of Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand. Vibe is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VIBE, on the OTC as VBSCF, and in Germany as A061. To learn more about Vibe, please visit www.vibebycalifornia.com.

Corporate Information

More From This Author
Vibe Growth Corporation Announces Conference Participation
Vibe Growth Corporation Announces Advancements in Cultivation Processes and Completion of Cultivation Facility Expansion
Vibe Growth Corporation Expands Digital Content Team
View All Stories From This Author