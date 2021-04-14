Vibe Growth Corporation Announces Conference Participation
Vibe Growth Corporation (OTCMKTS:VBSCF)SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibe Growth Corporation (CSE: VIBE) (OTC: VBSCF) (FSE: A061) (the “Company” or “Vibe”), a vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise, is pleased to announce that Mark Waldron, CEO, is scheduled to present and participate in PI Financial’s Golden State Green: Going Deep into the California Cannabis Market today at 3:30pm EST.
Date: April 14, 2021
Time: 3:30pm EST
Register: Online Registration
About Vibe Growth Corporation
Vibe Growth Corporation and its cannabis retail brand, Vibe By California, is a trusted, vertically integrated California cannabis enterprise with retail dispensaries; cannabis greenhouse cultivation; premium indoor cultivation; commercial cannabis distribution; brand sales and marketing; e-commerce platform; home delivery; and Hype Cannabis Co. marijuana products. In California, Vibe is focused on maximizing shareholder value through accelerating organic growth, opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and new license applications. The Company operates retail and e-commerce under its iconic Vibe By California brand.
To learn more about Vibe, please visit: www.vibebycalifornia.com.
