IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 17, 2021
Thank you so much, IRMIX Radio. You give indie artists hope to keep trying!”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio is a digital radio station based out of Metro-Detroit, Michigan. The station is a supporter of Indie Artists with its primary genres are RnB, Hip-Hop, Dance, and Gospel. Also, the station has talk radio shows that feature artist interviews such as Industry Revue, and Tea Time Tuesdays with Tee. Other shows, such as Common Sense Required with Stacey and Wanda, and Stuck on the Name with Donia and Arricca show are centered around pop culture. The Bridge with Cory George is a program that delves into all areas of mental health from sexual abuse to healing traumatic experiences.
— Intelligent Diva - Independent Artist
20. Catie Waters Crazy Cut More Ent
19. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music
18. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent.
17.Erica Bank Buss It 1501 Certified Ent.
16. Don King Jr. Booty Pop Don King Jr. Music
15. Gordon City & Drama You’ve Done Enough Positiva
14. Cin Diego She Workin’ StepIn2theGlow Pub
13. Lee Alston Jr. 1970s Theme Musik Lee Alston Musik
12. DJ Jon New York, Feat. Taffy WhiteLab Records
11. Rawallty Big Talk Raw Melody
10. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC
9. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music
8. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment
7. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions
6. Shadey Feed Upon My Broken Heart Gun Records
5. Ann Patrice Leave You For My Husband (Remix) StepIn2theglow Pub
4.Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea (to be continued) Flow of the Nile
3. D.C. & PBX Survivor Feat. Reba McEntire Platinum Level Production
2. Jyrice Friendzone Blue Records LLC
1. Cin Diego She Ain’t StepIn2TheGlow Pub. https://open.spotify.com/album/5JfwkZBKe8eazEuhw7TKgI?si=iahwCytsQ4aAnt0R6XkEOw
