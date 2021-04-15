Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,121 in the last 365 days.

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 17, 2021

Cin Diego This weeks #1 Single She Ain't

Friendzone loses one spot to She Ain't

Jyrice Friendzone # 2 on IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown

DC PBX Featuring Reba McEntire - Song # 3 with Survivor

IRMIX Radio, A Station that Supports Indie Artists

Thank you so much, IRMIX Radio. You give indie artists hope to keep trying!”
— Intelligent Diva - Independent Artist
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRMIX Radio is a digital radio station based out of Metro-Detroit, Michigan. The station is a supporter of Indie Artists with its primary genres are RnB, Hip-Hop, Dance, and Gospel. Also, the station has talk radio shows that feature artist interviews such as Industry Revue, and Tea Time Tuesdays with Tee. Other shows, such as Common Sense Required with Stacey and Wanda, and Stuck on the Name with Donia and Arricca show are centered around pop culture. The Bridge with Cory George is a program that delves into all areas of mental health from sexual abuse to healing traumatic experiences.

IRMIX Radio Offers comprehensive packages for large to small record labels, and independent artist promotions view our brochure here.
https://irmixradio.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Final-IRMIX-Radio-Brochure-CEO-approved-1034EST-1.pdf



IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 17, 2021



20. Catie Waters Crazy Cut More Ent

19. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music

18. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent.

17.Erica Bank Buss It 1501 Certified Ent.

16. Don King Jr. Booty Pop Don King Jr. Music

15. Gordon City & Drama You’ve Done Enough Positiva

14. Cin Diego She Workin’ StepIn2theGlow Pub

13. Lee Alston Jr. 1970s Theme Musik Lee Alston Musik

12. DJ Jon New York, Feat. Taffy WhiteLab Records

11. Rawallty Big Talk Raw Melody

10. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC

9. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music

8. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment

7. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions

6. Shadey Feed Upon My Broken Heart Gun Records

5. Ann Patrice Leave You For My Husband (Remix) StepIn2theglow Pub

4.Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea (to be continued) Flow of the Nile

3. D.C. & PBX Survivor Feat. Reba McEntire Platinum Level Production

2. Jyrice Friendzone Blue Records LLC

1. Cin Diego She Ain’t StepIn2TheGlow Pub. https://open.spotify.com/album/5JfwkZBKe8eazEuhw7TKgI?si=iahwCytsQ4aAnt0R6XkEOw

Martone
IRMIX Radio, LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

# 1 Single

You just read:

IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 17, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.