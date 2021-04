IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 17, 2021

Cin Diego This weeks #1 Single She Ain't Jyrice Friendzone # 2 on IRMIX Radio's Top 20 Indie Countdown DC PBX Featuring Reba McEntire - Song # 3 with Survivor

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRMIX Radio is a digital radio station based out of Metro-Detroit, Michigan. The station is a supporter of Indie Artists with its primary genres are RnB, Hip-Hop, Dance, and Gospel. Also, the station has talk radio shows that feature artist interviews such as Industry Revue, and Tea Time Tuesdays with Tee. Other shows, such as Common Sense Required with Stacey and Wanda, and Stuck on the Name with Donia and Arricca show are centered around pop culture. The Bridge with Cory George is a program that delves into all areas of mental health from sexual abuse to healing traumatic experiences.IRMIX Radio Offers comprehensive packages for large to small record labels, and independent artist promotions view our brochure here.IRMIX Radio Top 20 Indie Countdown Weekending April 17, 202120. Catie Waters Crazy Cut More Ent19. Chris Milo Poisoned Love Milo Music18. Megan Thee Stallion Body 1501 Certified Ent.17.Erica Bank Buss It 1501 Certified Ent.16. Don King Jr. Booty Pop Don King Jr. Music15. Gordon City & Drama You’ve Done Enough Positiva14. Cin Diego She Workin’ StepIn2theGlow Pub13. Lee Alston Jr. 1970s Theme Musik Lee Alston Musik12. DJ Jon New York, Feat. Taffy WhiteLab Records11. Rawallty Big Talk Raw Melody10. Martone All Through the Night EEMG LLC9. Intelligent Diva No Justice Intelligent Diva Music8. Playboii Red Pose PbR Entertainment7. Damon Hustle with a Purpose DQF Productions6. Shadey Feed Upon My Broken Heart Gun Records5. Ann Patrice Leave You For My Husband (Remix) StepIn2theglow Pub4.Tebe Zalango Yea Yea Yea (to be continued) Flow of the Nile3. D.C. & PBX Survivor Feat. Reba McEntire Platinum Level Production2. Jyrice Friendzone Blue Records LLC1. Cin Diego She Ain’t StepIn2TheGlow Pub. https://open.spotify.com/album/5JfwkZBKe8eazEuhw7TKgI?si=iahwCytsQ4aAnt0R6XkEOw

