Legislature approves Taylor bill to increase access to state carpool program

OLYMPIA – The legislature approved new legislation from Rep. Jamila Taylor (D-Federal Way) that will increase access to the state van pool (or rideshare) program. HB 1514 will lower program participation requirements and help more people commute together, resulting in reduced congestion, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and save money for commuters.

“Thank you to my colleagues for approving this important bill to expand ride share access to more people in our state,” said Taylor. “As more people return to their worksites, the need for comprehensive strategies to reduce congestion and greenhouse gas emissions will grow, and this is one tool we can use to ensure people in Washington have access to a safe, affordable option to get to work.”

HB 1514 reduces requirements for van pool from five to three people and broadens tax exemption and credit eligibility.

The bill will now require governor approval before becoming law.

