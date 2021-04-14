Enerkon (ENKS) Appoints Famous Stratigist and Consultant Mr. Agustin (GUS) Garcia as VP for Governmental Relations

Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World GarCorp Intl. - Government & Commercial Lobby & Consultants

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enerkon (ENKS) Appoints Famous Strategist and Consultant Mr. Agustin (GUS) Garcia as VP for Governmental Relations Today.

Enerkon Solar International Inc (ENKS) Chairman Mr. Benjamin Ballout Stated today that:

"The company is pleased to announce the Appointment of Famous Strategist and Consultant Mr. Agustin (GUS) Garcia as VP for Governmental Relations and Special Advising member of the Board of Directors under the CEO, https://garcorpinternational.com - with the primary directive of supporting the companies commercial aspirations as to the commercialization of Patents, Trademarks and Products owned by or acting as co sales agents for such Biomedical, Pharmaceutical, New and Disruptive Technologies in the field of Fuel Cell Technologies and other intellectual property of the company and/or its subsidiaries Co-sales agents and /or partners"

"Enerkon looks forward to great success with regulatory agencies - including the FDA and others in the United States Government as well as with other countries in the region"

"Mr. Garcia will also support the company in their efforts to recommend fast track Emergency Use Approval by the FDA - for the SARS2 COVID Inst-Test owned by Graphene Leaders - Distributed by Krowdx and Enerkon wholly owned Subsidiary as co sales agent Coviklear Holdings International Ltd. (UK) - this effort in cooperation with the companies compliance experts as a team effort"

In other news, Mr. Ballout stated that he is:

" pleased with his visit to Washington DC and will meet with many interlocutors, related to the various business of the company this week "

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind -

Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell.

These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

