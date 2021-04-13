Virtual Keystone XL Cancellation Forum to be Held Today

Members of the media and public are invited to view a virtual forum this afternoon regarding the cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline. The forum will be hosted by Representative David B. McKinley (R-WV), Republican Leader for the Environment and Climate Change Subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

The forum, entitled “President Biden’s Cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline and American Jobs,” will feature a discussion about the impacts of President Biden’s executive order cancelling the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office, including the American jobs lost, the economic revenue lost, and the communities adversely impacted, including those here in Montana.

Montana is leading a coalition of states in a lawsuit to block the Biden administration’s attempt to cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline. The project would bring thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue focused in six eastern Montana counties that are designated as high-poverty areas.

The meeting can be watched via live webcast on the Energy and Commerce Committee Republicans website and YouTube channel.