Attorney General Knudsen signs driver license reciprocity MOU with Republic of Korea

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, who oversees the Montana Motor Vehicle Division (MVD), today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Korea establishing driver license reciprocity between the two jurisdictions, which will allow Montanans to seamlessly exchange their driver license if they reside in the Republic of Korea and vice versa.

The MOU establishes a streamlined process between MVD and the National Police Agency (NPA) of the Republic of Korea that allows for driver license exchanges between the two entities without requiring applicants to take a road skills test, making the process similar to driver license transfer for Americans moving within the United States. Still, applicants must present proof of identity that confirms the applicant complies with the laws and regulations set forth by MVD or NPA, pass a vision test, and provide a fully certified driving record. Additionally, MVD requires applicants provide a translation of any documents into English.

The new exchange process applies to individuals 18 years of age or older from Montana who hold a valid driver license and reside in the Republic of Korea, and individuals from the Republic of Korea who hold a valid Korean driver’s license and reside in Montana.

“We’re always looking for ways to strengthen our international relationships and streamline processes at the Motor Vehicle Division and I’m glad we could make this happen,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Customer service is a priority at MVD, and this is a great example of that commitment.”

“I am proud to sign this agreement which prioritizes innovation and mutual respect between our jurisdictions, ultimately providing better service to the public,” MVD Administrator Laurie Bakri said. “This agreement is a testament to the fact that when we collaborate with our international partners, we create a more robust system for everyone.”

“We expect this agreement to bring meaningful convenience to citizens, students, and business leaders on both sides. Building on the Governor’s recent visit, we also hope this agreement will serve as a catalyst for deeper cooperation between our two sides in the areas of economy, culture, and tourism,” Consul General SEO Eunji of the Republic of Korea said.

Montana has a similar agreement with Taiwan, allowing residents with valid Montana Class D license living in Taiwan, and Taiwanese residents living in Montana with a Taiwanese Class B license to obtain a reciprocal license.

Attorney General Knudsen and Consul General SEO Eunji.