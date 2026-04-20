Regional Human Trafficking conference kicks off in Billings

BILLINGS – Representatives from the Montana Department of Justice, Uprising, FYN Global, and the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office kicked off the 2026 Greater Rockies Immersive Training (GRIT) Conference in Billings today to help tackle rural challenges and discuss solutions to combat human trafficking and exploitation.

The conference, which began today and continues through Wednesday, brings together law enforcement, prosecutors, educators, social services providers, and other professions who work with survivors of sex and labor trafficking in the Rocky Mountain region. It features presentations from human trafficking survivors, hands-on training in breakout sessions, and networking opportunities. On the final day of the conference, there will be a “mock operation” where attendees apply what they’ve learned over the course of the training in a realistic scenario with guidance from national experts.

“I am pleased to partner with Uprising Wyoming to bring the GRIT Conference to Montana. Make no mistake, human trafficking is happening in our communities, and the GRIT conference provides law enforcement, prosecutors, and advocates with important tools to help us end it,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “At the Montana Department of Justice, we will continue to do everything we can to stop this heinous crime and conferences like this are an important step in that direction.”

“GRIT is a unique conference that brings together true multidisciplinary teams to cross-train alongside national experts and survivor leaders on the issue of human trafficking. There is no other conference quite like GRIT in the Country,” Uprising executive director Terri Markham said. “Our approach highlights a rural lens that offers practical solutions for our region, while focusing on hands-on, skill-building, and increasing confidence in working these cases.”

Over the course of three days, the GRIT conference will address human trafficking with a multi-disciplinary approach where attendees will train alongside professionals from various sectors and hear from experts in their field. Other speakers will cover topics such as “Human Trafficking Unmasked: Investigations and Insider Accounts,” “Early Alignment, Better Outcomes: A Unified Approach to Trafficking Cases,” and “Meaningful Inclusion in Practice: Roles, Collaboration, and Sustainability.”

Attorney General Knudsen has prioritized combating human trafficking during his time in office. His office wrote and helped pass legislation in 2023, which increased the penalties for sex traffickers and patrons of sex trafficking. He also launched the Enlightened curriculum to raise awareness and educate Montana students on the signs of human trafficking. He has also hosted four human trafficking symposiums to build a comprehensive response to human trafficking in Montana.

Uprising Wyoming is an anti-trafficking nonprofit whose core values are survivor voices, empowerment, collaboration, and innovation. Other partners of this conference include the Wyoming Division of Victim Services, Albany Advisory Council on Trafficking, and FYN Global. The GRIT conference utilizes these partners and their resources to provide a wide variety of in-depth, insightful programs throughout the event.

Additional information on GRIT 2026, including more information on breakout sessions and a complete list of speakers, can be found at uprisingwyo.org.