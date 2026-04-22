63 new officers graduate from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy

HELENA – Sixty-three new officers who will serve in 32 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) within the Montana Department of Justice. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

“I am incredibly proud of today’s graduates for successfully completing their training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy and beginning their careers in law enforcement. I have no doubt they are prepared to take on their jobs protecting their communities across Montana,” Attorney General Austin Knudsen said.

The full list of this session’s graduates is available here. A recorded broadcast of the ceremony is available here .

MHP graduates alongside command staff.