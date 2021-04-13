Parents Supporting their Online Learners: part 4 of 11
Collaborating and Teaming for Children
Parents and teachers are on the same team with the same goal: student achievement. Throughout the pandemic they collaborated to keep children academically engaged. Maintain the collaboration!”UPPER MARLBORO, MD, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now that children are returning to school, parents have a lot to celebrate. You did it! You co-partnered with teachers when your children became full online learners. In addition, you were an online facilitator.
— Dr. Andrea Thompson
This COVID-19 pandemic illuminated our strengths, as well as empowered family and school partnerships; keep that going!
Whether your child is a Zoomer (online) or Roomer (hybrid-in classroom few days per week), give yourself a pat on the back for how well your collaborated with their teachers, to keep it together. Continue and strengthen this partnership.
Here are several ways in which you can continue this great parent/teacher collaboration:
Communicate with teachers, on a weekly basis. Stay informed.
In addition to inquiring about your child’s academic progress and ways in which you can offer academic support, ask about your child’s social and emotional wellbeing in class. Remember that the classroom is a huge social space, and as such your child must be aware of his/her emotions, and use ways to manage those emotions. Now that your child is back with peers, how is your child managing the important life skill of resolving conflicts? What about relationship-building and decision making skills? It is so important to really partner with the teacher to help your child in these regards. Teachers can keep you informed on a daily basis.
Attend parental workshops or parent centers.
Knowing that parental engagement is more than only attending school plays or helping at bake sales, ask your teachers about workshops designed to prepare you for helping your child at home. Some parents are unable to help academically because they may have dropped out of school, struggled academically while in school, forgotten the strategies they used to solve math and reading problems. Just ask. Schools are prepared to guide and support you in this partnership. No one is there to judge you. Teachers can help you understand your child’s learning style. Ask teachers to provide you with kinesthetic activities that require manipulatives and teaching aids. In many instances these can be borrowed from school.
Finally, if you opted to send your child to school, please maintain that learning space (at home) - the one you had established during full online learning. This is particularly important for younger children in kindergarten or preschool who do not yet understand the routines of a school day. Maintain those word walls and activities that teaches calendar concepts. Teachers are willing to guide you in these regards. Happy partnering!
For parents who need additional support, visit Parents as Tutors (www.parentsastutors.com) and view the resources and tutorials. We are here for you!
