Central States Manufacturing, Inc. establishing operations in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Central States Manufacturing, Inc. (Central States), a metal building components company, today announced plans to establish operations in Aiken County. The $13 million investment will create 70 new jobs.

Founded in 1988, Central States is an employee-owned company that manufactures and distributes a wide range of metal building products suited for various construction needs. The company services residential, recreational, commercial and architectural projects.

Located at 1041 Sage Mill Parkway in Graniteville, Central States’ new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand and better support customers in the southeastern region of the United States.

The new facility is expected to be completed by September 2021. Individuals interested in applying for transportation, operations or professional opportunities should visit the company’s careers webpage or submit their resume to gvresume@centralstatesmfg.com.

Central States will also be hiring for production and maintenance roles. Individuals interested in applying for these opportunities should visit www.scworks.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Aiken County a $250,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with related project costs.

QUOTES

“Central States is excited to continue our growth in South Carolina. As we expand to service our customers better, we are always looking for communities in which we can contribute and partner. We believe we have found this in the Aiken County community and are excited to welcome employee owners from South Carolina.” -Central States COO Tim Ruger

“We’ve worked hard to create a pro-business environment in South Carolina, and this new announcement from Central States is an incredible accomplishment. We welcome them to our top-notch business community and look forward to watching them find success in the Palmetto State.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are pleased to welcome Central States to the Palmetto State. Today’s announcement is not only exciting news for the Aiken County community, but for the entire state. Congratulations to Central States, and Team S.C. looks forward to your success.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

"I am pleased that Central States Manufacturing, Inc. will invest in Aiken County’s Sage Mill Industrial Park. Once again, our combination of superior workforce, strong manufacturing infrastructure and business-friendly environment paved the way for a significant industrial project. Aiken County is not only a great place to live, work and play, but also an outstanding location to invest, build and dream." -Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker

“We are pleased that Central States Manufacturing, Inc. has chosen to locate its newest facility in Aiken County. It’s a great win for the county and a great addition to the robust and diverse group of companies that call it home. Just another sign that the county’s best days are ahead.” -Economic Development Board Partnership Chairman Gary Stooksbury

-###-