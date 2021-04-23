The Straw Rockets Rock The Music World With Their Debut Album
The Straw Rockets are Creating Waves in Minnesota with their Stirring Music, Unique Vocals and Dynamic Rhythm Tracks.TWIN CITIES, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Straw Rockets, consisting of Ray Evangelista, Alex Twum, and Jim Gutzman, have launched into the music world with their soundtrack album, “Steppin’ into the Street,” and they’re showing no signs of stopping any time soon. The band has recently released its first music album, featuring 10 tracks, each carrying a special story. All of The Straw Rockets’ tracks have strong rhythm schemes and their music vividly explores their diverse backgrounds.
The Straw Rockets are a talented group of men, but the characteristics that make them stand out from the crowd are their distinctive expressions produced by the band members themselves. Alex, hailing from Ghana, Ray from the Philippines and Jim from Minnesota, right here in the USA, make up the formula for some very special music.
They all have narratives to share with the world, and this shared desire and passion is what brought them together. Their dedication to the craft and their potential is one of the main reasons our team at Melody Bay Productions decided to sign them on and help launch them into the industry.
Ray, Alex, and Jim have been particular about ensuring their backgrounds and life experiences remain strongly linked to their music. Their inclination sets them apart and has led them to create meaningful and powerful songs. The 10 tracks featured in their album are all symbolic. They carry weight and emotions. These tracks are a result of both belief and determination, and the variety in their tunes, messages, and music resembles life’s journey. The names of the tracks are:
Track Names:
1. Steppin' Into the Street Intro
2. Night Walk
3. Someplace To Stay
4. Heart, Soul and Mind
5. On My Way Home
6. This Morning
7. No One Understands
8. Parade On The Promenade 1
9. Cherish The Children
10. Eye Candy
11. Parade On The Promenade 2
While they strongly believe music is interpretive, they have also released music videos for their songs ‘Cherish the Children,’ ‘Eye Candy,’ and ‘Night Walk.’ They wanted these videos to serve as a bridge between their own interpretation of the songs and the meaning their audience derives from them. You can find these music videos on Melody Bay Production’s YouTube channel.
We strongly believe that their music is exemplary. It is transcendent, diverse, and brings the spirit of the Philippines, Ghana, and Minnesota together through uplifting, joyful, and rich melodies. It can reach out to the listener and resonate with them. So, we would urge all music lovers to buy their album from their store to enjoy the magic the band’s music creates. Our music is also available at Amazon.com, apple.com/itunes/, Spotify.com, iheartradio.com and Pandora.com
Of course, their journey is only just starting. The Straw Rockets are currently in the studio, working on their second album. You can follow The Straw Rockets on Melody Bay Production’s Facebook page (https://facebook.com/melodybayproductions) and their previously mentioned YouTube channel to continue receiving updates on the band’s activities and their upcoming songs.
