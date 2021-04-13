Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Marcy Whitcomb

Maine DOE team member Marcy Whitcomb is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Marcy in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

I sit on the Early Learning Team, as the Early Childhood Monitor. My position is to connect with public pre-k programs across our state for monitoring, observation and support around best practice. I also work closely with our team, and other agencies on initiatives that also support the field, children, and families in our state.

What do you like best about your job?

This is a field that I am very passionate about. I love the inclusion within the Early Learning team, and the support that I receive from my colleagues. I enjoy working on each and every project that comes my way. Being in a position to support our educators in the field is an honor.

How or why did you decide on this career?

I chose the EC field as my career when my youngest entered into preschool at 3 years old. Learning how important those early formative years are for children, and for my son specifically at the time, was something the really resonated with me. I started my career in the field as a classroom substitute, and over the years, have held many roles and worn many hats in early childhood programs, which led me to where I am today.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

I have two teenage children who keep me busy, and I am usually found at a sporting event supporting them. Living in the mid-coast area, I enjoy the local reserves and trails to the rocky coast, and of course, the beach. And, finally it is spring and the flowers are coming up – playing in the garden is my happy place.