VX Global Announces High Yield Debt Equity Fund

A First Mover Growth Fund”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jonathan Pappie announced today the VXGI High Yield Fund, LP. A Combined Debt-Equity fund that will service high growth opportunities. This fund will maintain a disciplined approach to lending and investing with a promising situational placement that has premium and fast turn opportunities. All candidates will go through a strong verification process with real, verifiable (money-in/money-out) opportunities, that will qualify for a combined debt-equity target. Our efforts will be focused on a short-term return of 3-6% per quarter with specific turn, and long-term equity-based participation.
The fund will combine its services to maximize efficiencies and results. The fund will peruse internal operations, report on company direction, and examine company culture, as well as assist in providing mutually agreed to goal-driven agendas in the utilization of fund capital. Our process:
Fund Target - Pappie stated "Our target is 17-25% annualized rate of return with our short-term funding in fixed specific short-term opportunity transactions. Our additional equity positions will be executed pending the combined offer. Company, opportunity, resources, and culture will factor into our origination offer so that we lay the groundwork for future investment and participation. Our goal is to create a cyclical hatchery process that allows the fund to chart growth objectives and future opportunities that we can participate in, that are available throughout the lifecycle of the company."
Mission and Fund Operation – We will not only be guiding our clients, but we will also be actively involved in ongoing operations and make sure that the portfolio is on a charted course of growth.
Sample Opportunities – Below are a series of actual opportunities that we have vetted and we believe are viable candidates. Each has different risk ratios but has traction. We strongly suggest you peruse our Prospectus for the services we offer such as risk mitigation, strategic planning and partnership, investor communications platforms, and investment-oriented goal setting and watchdog processes that guard against failure.
Industry
Medical PRE-IND Opportunity
In the development of discardable, minimally manipulated fetal tissue-based regenerative medicine biologics to address all forms of Osteoarthritis via intra-articular procedures in cooperation with leading scientists and medical professionals. They have partnered with a 28-person team of PHD’s, research and development professionals, and the leader in FDA Investigational New Drug Approval with over 100 IND’s, New Drug Applications, and Biologic Applications (BLA’s). The team has decades of FDA regulatory and audit oversight including direct employment. More than 100 new-INDs for drug, biologic, and combination products, 5 approved NDAs (New Drug Application), 2 BLAs (Biologics License Application), and has made several hundred FDA submissions (Investigators Brochures, Safety reports, CMC sections, Annual Reports, protocols, IND safety reports).
Industry
Video Gaming - 1.4 million invested
A (LIFO) Last In/First Out Royalty based Fund that specializes in providing both capital and strategic support for finished video games. The Fund Team specializes in the analysis of each potential game and its market demographic. It then engages a strategic media plan-of-attack to bring the game to market. Leaving the creative aspects and operational costs (and headaches) of games to developers. Focuses investment on game launch, marketing, and user acquisition. The Fund is in first position on all incoming gross revenue returns provided through some of the world's largest third-party platforms (e.g. Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Sony, Nintendo, Steam, etc.). This provides immediate returns with a long-term cash-on-cash “payout” waterfall that is not subject to valuation or market fluctuations.
Industry
Construction Production - 10 Million Dollar Purchase Order with the US Army.
Over $1bn in Casitas “reserved” by over 20,000 potential customers in less than one year. 10% of these reservations include paid deposits. These customers have a potential of $100,000,000+ in revenue. The system is protected by 14+ patent filings and growing. Two purchase orders to deliver 156 Casitas to the United States Federal Government totaling over $9m, 50% prepaid before delivery. We expect even bigger contracts from the government after this first successful delivery. Huge social impact, the potential to improve the quality of life for billions of people. The only building system compatible with automobile-style factory mass production. Guided by Volkswagen Groups Porsche Consulting Inc. for the design and implementation of Boxabl’s new factory. Potential to disrupt a massive and outdated trillion-dollar building construction market, starting with the rapidly growing USA Accessory Dwelling Unit market.
Industry
Online Trust Creation
This IMO or Insurance Marketing Organization began to form the concept of using the sales and marketing power of insurance agents and financial advisors to help customers create unique estate plans through a fully automated, electronic program branded accordingly. Training redirects the focus of agents and advisors to help clients develop their own customized (web-based) estate plan, as opposed to focusing on insurance products. ePIC Trust Company, the opportunity outlined in this Plan, is a Nevada Trust Company (license pending) to serve the growing needs of individuals, families, and small businesses implementing the online plans. The Trust Company will perform the services of the trustee, manage trust investments, and administration for ultimately thousands of estates and trusts.
Industry
Reservation Management
This client is a first-mover business model to a market booking engine that has divided the travel market into various cylinders. This model takes the more advanced booking models and apply’s them to multiple markets so the end-users and clients (Beach Clubs, Resorts, Marina’s, etc.) both benefit by providing convenience, revenue and per boking details to increase customer satisfaction and apply incentives, discounts and selective booking ability such as seating, ordering and other amenities that are often overlooked in the process.
Highlights
• This client has a contract confirmed with Sculpture Hospitality. This is a US company with direct contracts that has over 50,000 F&B venues, 370 offices, and 30+ years of service in 35 countries.
• Contract confirmed with Redtix AirAsia, Asia's largest Event/Ticketing company, a subsidiary
• of the world's biggest airline with over 15 Distribution partner contracts that cover 29 countries and 30+ venue contracts in 6 countries.
If you have any interest in these or other opportunities, please let us know and we will issue you a no-cost seat on our platform to view at your leisure, or you may invest through the fund. Please email us at info@vxglobal.com to receive an invitation or submit projects for consideration. Please view our explainer video here at www.vxglobal.com and to view opportunities please register at www.vxglobalplatform.com No Brokers, unless licensed Investment Bankers, are allowed on the Platform. No non-accredited investors are allowed on the Platform. The Fund is being promulgated under Reg 506 D Rule C. All investors are subject to KYC, 3rd party verification, and AML policies prior to the investment being released. For a copy of a Prospectus please visit our website and click on Prospectus. www.vxglobal.com
