St Johnsbury/Single vehicle crash

CASE#: 21A401601

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/13/21 1337 hours

STREET: I91

TOWN: Sheffield

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 149

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicole Kennedy

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: Town and Country

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4/13/21 at 1337 hours State Police were called about a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Sheffield, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kennedy(31) was travelling north on the Interstate when she lost control of the vehicle causing it to go off the roadway and rollover. There were no injuries sustained in the crash, members from the Sheffield Fire Department as well as Lyndon Rescue responded to the scene.

