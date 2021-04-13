St Johnsbury/Single vehicle crash
CASE#: 21A401601
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/13/21 1337 hours
STREET: I91
TOWN: Sheffield
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 149
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicole Kennedy
AGE: 31
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler
VEHICLE MODEL: Town and Country
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4/13/21 at 1337 hours State Police were called about a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Sheffield, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kennedy(31) was travelling north on the Interstate when she lost control of the vehicle causing it to go off the roadway and rollover. There were no injuries sustained in the crash, members from the Sheffield Fire Department as well as Lyndon Rescue responded to the scene.
