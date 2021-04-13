Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St Johnsbury/Single vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A401601                                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brennan

STATION: St Johnsbury               

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 4/13/21 1337 hours

STREET: I91

TOWN: Sheffield

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 149

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicole Kennedy

AGE: 31    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: Town and Country

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: None

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 4/13/21 at 1337 hours State Police were called about a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in the town of Sheffield, Vermont. Investigation revealed that Kennedy(31) was travelling north on the Interstate when she lost control of the vehicle causing it to go off the roadway and rollover. There were no injuries sustained in the crash, members from the Sheffield Fire Department as well as Lyndon Rescue responded to the scene.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Brennan

VSP Bradford

1594 Waits River Road

Bradford, VT 05033

 

