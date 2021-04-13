CIMBAR Performance Minerals Adds New Barite Operation in Corpus Christi, Texas
The Plant was formally owned by Baker Hughes and will produce drilling-grade barite.CHATSWORTH, GA, US, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIMBAR Performance Minerals Adds New Barite Operation in Corpus Christi, Texas.
CIMBAR Performance Minerals, a leading supplier of barium sulfate, talc, alumina trihydrate (ATH), magnesium hydroxide and post-consumer mineral-based fillers is ramping up production at an additional site in Corpus Christi, Texas (Nueces County). The site was formally owned by Baker Hughes and will produce drilling-grade barite.
The addition of the CIMBAR Corpus Christi barite operation expands the footprint to supply our oil and gas customers in all the land drilling regions in the United States. The plant is conveniently located off I-37 and Hwy 44 near large concentrations of the oil and gas industry with rail and truck access. CIMBAR Corpus Christi is in full operation to service our oil and gas customers in South and West Texas.
CIMBAR and its predecessor companies were established in 1914 and is recognized globally as a critical minerals supplier. CIMBAR produces industrial minerals at twelve production sites in the US, with 3 additional production sites in Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
For more information, contact Whitney Noonan, CIMBAR Performance Minerals Business Development at wnoonan@cimbar.com
About CIMBAR Performance Minerals
CIMBAR Performance Minerals is a global leader in the delivery of performance mineral solutions across multiple industries specializing in barium sulfate, talc, alumina trihydrate (ATH) and post- consumer recycled mineral-based fillers. Headquartered in Chatsworth, GA USA. CIMBAR operates twelve (12) plants in the US with global operations in Mexico, China, and Pakistan.
Whitney Noonan
CIMBAR Performance Minerals
+1 706-695-3899 x1016
wnoonan@cimbar.com