New ADVISER Validation High Ability Learner Error #784: Honors or Advanced Placement Student Reported Below 9th Grade

Public & Special Purpose Schools Only

This notification is intended to inform districts of new errors/warnings that will be displayed on the ADVISER Validation webpage if they have the error(s).

New Error 784 – Honors or Advanced Placement Student Reported Below 9th Grade

If a student is not in 9th – 12th grade, they cannot have a Student Characteristic of “Honors or Advanced Placement”. Please update the student’s Grade Level or remove this Student Characteristic from the student’s demographic record.

