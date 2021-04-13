Daytime Lane Closures on Fourth Street, Reno as NDOT Installs Roadway Sensors April 14

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Daytime lane closures will take place on West Fourth Street in Reno April 14 as the Nevada Department of Transportation installs roadway sensors.

West Fourth Street will be reduced to one lane between Anselmo Drive and Stagg Lane 7a.m. to 3p.m. Wednesday, April 14 as NDOT installs a traffic count sensor. Drivers should anticipate moderate travel delays as traffic flagger alternates directions of travel through the work area. Motorists are reminded to travel safely and follow signage and reduced speed limits through the work zone.

As part of the project, NDOT is installing or replacing 10 traffic count sensors in Washoe, Douglas, Carson and Churchill counties:

GREATER RENO/SPARKS AREA

Southbound I-580 on ramp from Neil Road

Glendale Avenue near Galletti Way (replace existing)

Northbound I-580 off ramp to Moana Lane

McCarran Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue

West Fourth Street near Anselmo Drive

Westbound I-80 off ramp to Lockwood (replace existing)

I-80 near Mustang

CARSON/DOUGLAS/CHURCHILL COUNTIES

U.S. 395 near Sixth Street, Minden

U.S. 395 near Jacks Valley Road, Carson Valley

U.S. 50 14 miles east of Gabbs Valley Road, Churchill County (replace existing controllers)

The 10 new and upgraded traffic count sensors will augment the approximately 3,000 sensors already in place statewide. The traffic count sensors automatically gather anonymous traffic count data which NDOT utilizes to enhance transportation operations and planning, from formulating roadway surface types when repaving to improving roadways for an expanding population and using traffic counts to ensure construction-related traffic closures and impacts best fit traffic levels.

State road project information is available at dot.nv.gov or by dialing (775) 888-7000.