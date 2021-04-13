COVID-19 Daily Update 4-13-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old female from Ohio County and a 77-year old female from Wyoming County.
“We are deeply saddened by this news, a loss to both the families and our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We extend our deepest sympathies and commitment to continue working to end this deadly virus.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,335), Berkeley (11,331), Boone (1,847), Braxton (857), Brooke (2,095), Cabell (8,562), Calhoun (267), Clay (441), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,199), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,232), Greenbrier (2,574), Hampshire (1,677), Hancock (2,678), Hardy (1,423), Harrison (5,318), Jackson (1,877), Jefferson (4,262), Kanawha (13,787), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,386), Logan (2,986), Marion (4,076), Marshall (3,244), Mason (1,920), McDowell (1,454), Mercer (4,512), Mineral (2,728), Mingo (2,382), Monongalia (8,880), Monroe (1,057), Morgan (1,059), Nicholas (1,461), Ohio (3,985), Pendleton (677), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (631), Preston (2,785), Putnam (4,735), Raleigh (5,992), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (653), Roane (572), Summers (742), Taylor (1,187), Tucker (526), Tyler (668), Upshur (1,810), Wayne (2,796), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,176), Wirt (375), Wood (7,543), Wyoming (1,880).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of McDowell, Tyler, and Wetzel counties in this report.
Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Putnam, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties:
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV
4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Brooke County
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Mason County
Mineral County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Mingo, WV
Morgan County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Putnam County
9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV
Raleigh County
Wyoming County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV