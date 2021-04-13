Music Legends Procol Harum To Release New EP “Missing Persons”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Esoteric Antenna label is pleased to announce the release of a new CD EP by the legendary PROCOL HARUM.
“Missing Persons” was completed during lockdown, after founder and lead singer Gary Brooker rediscovered a CD of rough mixes of two studio tracks the band had laid down during a previous session. “They weren’t written last week, neither are they old” says Gary, but the precise date of the original recordings remains a mystery. With the world locked down Gary and the band revisited these tracks and they now proudly sit alongside the band’s venerable catalogue.
The title track “Missing Persons (Alive Forever)” is a particularly poignant and emotive song, and a fine example of the musical tradition of Procol Harum. Gary adds: “Keith Reid’s lyrics sound incredibly apt for the time we’re living in, this is the sound of Procol Harum today.” The EP’s other new song “War Is Not Healthy” is also a touching observation of war and its impact on humanity.
This is Procol Harum at their timeless best.
Procol Harum
Gary Brooker (vocals, piano)
Geoff Whitehorn (guitar)
Josh Phillips (organ)
Geoff Dunn (drums)
Matt Pegg (bass)
Tracklist
1. Missing Persons (Alive Forever)
2. War Is Not Healthy
3. Missing Persons (Alive Forever) (Edited Version)
To pre-order: https://www.cherryred.co.uk/product/procol-harum-missing-persons-alive-forever-ep/
For more information: https://www.procolharum.com/
Press inquiries:
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com