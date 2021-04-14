AODocs Enhances Collaboration in the Cloud
Release 55 delivers advanced collaboration, customizations and automation capabilities to help Google Workspace customers achieve a more intuitive workflowATLANTA, GA, USA, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AODocs, the only business process and document management platform tightly integrated with Google Workspace, today announced the newest version of its platform, designed to provide customers with an enhanced experience and deeper collaboration capabilities. Release 55 of the AODocs platform introduces an extensive UI and UX refresh, enhanced automation capabilities and new opportunities to collaborate externally. The release advances document workflow in the cloud and bridges the gap between Google and non-Google users to improve collaboration with key partners and stakeholders outside of the organization in a safe, secure and compliant manner.
“Release 55 builds on the strengths of our platform - agility and ease of use - and improves both the experience of our end users and our citizen administrators,” said Stéphan Donzé, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AODocs. “After a year of tremendous growth, we continue to focus on our core mission, helping organizations manage their business-critical documents in the collaborative environment provided by Google Workspace.”
Improved capabilities include:
● Continued UI and UX enhancements: A rebuilt document view offers a sleeker, more streamlined interface, including revamped properties display and infinite scrolling.
● Collaboration with non-Google users: The Google Visitor Sharing feature makes it easier to safely share attachments with non-Google users for a streamlined, collaborative experience.
● New and improved low code options: Enhanced automation capabilities and an efficient interface allows users to build relevant forms that adapt to the user’s input and auto-generate predicted fields.
● Better sharing notification emails for administrators: The revamped template now includes a rebranded, mobile-friendly layout, as well as distinct notifications for file and folder sharing requests.
“AODocs 55 is one of the most feature-rich releases we have done in the recent history of our platform,” said Marine Desquilbet, Product Manager at AODocs. “We are very grateful for the many customers who participated in the beta programs of our low code features and mobile application. Their feedback has been instrumental in making this release and future improvements better.”
To learn more, head to https://www.aodocs.com/blog/aodocs-release-55.
About AODocs
AODocs is the only content services platform tightly integrated with Google Drive and Google Workspace’s collaborative, user experience-focused platform, allowing organizations in all industries to easily implement their business-critical processes, control their documents, and meet compliance requirements without burdening users. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, Paris, and Milan, AODocs was founded in 2012 by software veterans with decades of experience at organizations including Exalead, Actelion, and Logica. Built to automate business workflows in full compliance with various regulations, AODocs’ patented content services platform is a Google Recommended Partner Solution for Google Workspace (formerly G Suite). For more information, visit AODocs.com.
