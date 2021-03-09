AODocs Accelerates Growth to Bring Seamless Cloud-Native Workflow to the Enterprise
Valued Google Partner expands global leadership team to meet growing demand for modernized business processes, smarter workflows, collaboration and automationATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AODocs, the only content services platform tightly integrated with Google Workspace and Google Drive, experienced significant growth in 2020 and expanded its roster of global enterprises, including Google, Colgate Palmolive and Standard Industries. The company also saw increased user adoption in industries facing rapid disruption like healthcare and financial services with new customers, such as Pinnacol Insurance and Equifax, looking to accelerate and improve their digital transformation efforts while also supporting an increasingly remote workforce.
“After a long year of remote and disparate workflows, our 2021 goal revolved around transitioning our legacy, on-premise environment to a cloud-native model that enables us to integrate previously siloed data and collaborate in an effective, compliant and efficient manner,” said Bryson Koehler, CTO at Equifax. “AODocs helped us invest in the work habits of our employees and continues to be a key part of our ability to play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employees and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence."
With a University of Texas study underscoring the tremendous benefits of increasing data usability, citing that a 10 percent improvement could increase revenue for the average Fortune 1000 company by over $2 billion, AODocs is aggressively stepping forward to scale operations and modernize the way enterprises control their documents and automate their business processes, including the appointment of Bill Sengstacken as Vice President of Marketing.
“Over the past few years, AODocs has become a force to be reckoned with in the content service segment, and I’m proud that our product has been so positively received by our customers and the marketplace at large,” said Stéphan Donzé, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at AODocs. “Our market is evolving very fast, from the consumerization of IT to the rise of low code, no code business applications, and the development of AI-based data analytics. AODocs has tremendous potential to be a leader of these industry-wide transformations, as evidenced by continued growth, and the expansion of our leadership team with the addition of Bill Sengstacken to lead our marketing efforts.”
With AODocs, companies standardizing on – or migrating from legacy solutions to – Google Workspace can realize their full potential with a seamless cloud-native workflow. AODocs creates unparalleled value beyond standard cloud benefits like infrastructure cost savings and business efficiencies, exceeding customer expectations by uncovering the hidden value in the data itself.
“Workplace and work habits continue to change drastically,” said Bill Sengstacken, Vice President of Marketing at AODocs. “The broad technological, digital and current economic shifts set the stage for newer, disruptive players like AODocs to meaningfully modernize the way work happens. I’m thrilled to join such a dedicated, passionate and visionary team to help drive awareness for business process and document management solutions that enable an agile and collaborative workforce at a global scale.”
AODocs was listed in Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America. The company was also named a KMWorld Trend-Setting Product of 2020, an Innovator in the 2020 Aragon Research Globe for Enterprise Content Platforms and recognized in the Gartner 2020 Magic Quadrant for Content Service Platforms for the second year in a row.
To learn more, visit us at www.aodocs.com. Follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AODocs and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/altirnao/.
About AODocs
AODocs is the only content services platform tightly integrated with Google Drive and Google Workspace’s collaborative, user experience-focused platform, allowing organizations in all industries to easily implement their business-critical processes, control their documents, and meet compliance requirements without burdening users. Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, Paris, and Milan, AODocs was founded in 2012 by software veterans with decades of experience at organizations including Exalead, Actelion, and Logica. Built to automate business workflows in full compliance with various regulations, AODocs’ patented content services platform is a Google Recommended Partner Solution for G Suite. For more information, visit www.aodocs.com.
Grace Bonacum
PAN Communications
AODocs@pancomm.com