AODocs Releases Business Process and Document Management Mobile App for Android and iOS Devices
Extends Power of the AODocs and Google Workspace by Making it Easy to Manage and Optimize Documents and Processes Remotely.
Our goal at AODocs has always been to make compliance and business processes as easy as possible for the end-users. Providing an intuitive mobile experience is a big part of that.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AODocs, the only business process and document management platform tightly integrated with Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) today announced the availability of a mobile document management application for iOS and Android-powered mobile devices. The AODocs Mobile App brings a range of AODocs features to mobile phones and tablets. With it, active AODocs licensees can remotely:
— AODocs Founder and CEO Stéphan Donzé
● Access their document libraries
○ Open a library
○ Sort their library list
○ Search for libraries using keywords
● Access their documents
○ Switch views
○ Browse folders
○ Search for documents using keywords
○ Open a document and view its details
● Preview and edit attachments
Remote Document Management for Google Workspace with AODocs
If Covid 19 has taught us any lesson, it's that remote access and management of business documents is mission-critical. The release of the AODocs Mobile App provides AODocs customers ready access to essential documents no matter where they are.
With just a mobile device and Internet connectivity, users can perform basic tasks, including editing any attachments in their corresponding Google App. Moreover, the app makes it easy to search for a specific file or library by using keywords or by sorting and browsing lists of library items. The search capabilities go beyond the title field of the document in question. Other searchable fields include system properties, custom properties, description fields, as well as attachments.
“Our goal at AODocs has always been to make compliance and business processes as easy as possible for the end-users. Providing an intuitive mobile experience is a big part of that,” said AODocs Founder and CEO Stéphan Donzé. “The new AODocs mobile app not only allows our customers to access AODocs features via mobile devices but we also better integrate with the Google Workspace suite of mobile apps to view and edit documents managed by AODocs."
AODocs customers are invited to download and install the mobile applications on iOS with this link, https://apps.apple.com/us/app/aodocs/id1529124710, or Android devices with this link, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aodocs.mobile. Alternatively, customers can also access the apps by scanning one of the QR codes with their device’s camera. (Please note that an AODocs license is required for the app to function.)
Recognized by Gartner as a niche player in the Content Services Platform magic quadrant, AODocs is the only business process and document management platform that is tightly integrated with Google Workspace. This integration means that organizational teams can use the Google apps that they are accustomed to while management can create and enforce any needed policies, compliance, permissions, and versioning needs.
To learn more about AODocs, please visit us at https://AODocs.com. To learn more about the AODocs mobile app for iOS and Android devices, including installation and functionality, please visit our knowledge base at: https://support.aodocs.com/hc/en-us/categories/360004681011-AODocs-mobile-app.
About AODocs
AODocs is the only business process platform tightly integrated with Google Drive’s collaborative, user experience-focused platform, allowing organizations in all industries to easily implement their business-critical processes, control their documents, and meet compliance requirements without burdening users. Built to automate business workflows in full compliance with various regulations, AODocs’ patented content services platform is a Google Recommended Partner Solution for Google Workspace.
Headquartered in Atlanta, with offices in San Francisco, Paris, and Milan, AODocs was founded in 2012 by software veterans with decades of experience at organizations including Exalead, Actelion, and Logica.
For more information, visit AODocs.com or follow @AODocs on Twitter.
