COVID-19 is a Killer. Climate will be Worse. Yet, there is a Silver Lining
The Poorest-of-the-Poor on Drowning-Islands have new Rocket-Scientist allies.USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This has been a horrible year for humankind. Millions lost their lives to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is not going away soon. And yet there is a bigger threat in the climate emergency, coming from every ocean, from every storm. Sea-Level Rise will not stop and stronger storms continue to wash over the island homes of the poorest-of-the-poor.
Yet, a silver lining. An informal team of International Rocket-Scientist truly distraught by needless drownings from Hurricane Dorian have launched an effort to independently build the First-Climate-Tools for islanders living on the front lines of a changing climate with the ability to kill and displace millions as Climate-Refugees.
Team leader Andrew Cameron, a Space Strategist for NASA and Congress stated “To wait, or do nothing is just not acceptable! This team sees Each-Island-as-its-own-Planet where collective space program careers helped pioneer innovative solutions to survive on Mars are engineering Climate-Tools needed here, for sustainable earth.”
According to January’s UN Climate Adaptation Summit 500,000 people have been killed in climatic weather disasters in last two decades, with economic loss a staggering $2.56 Trillion. Yet the Summit saw no binding commitments, though leaders will try to set an action agenda by decade’s end. Cameron stated, “No action agenda for ten years? The UN can’t wait for climate to get worse. It will get worse. People are dying now. People on islands need help now!”
The UN states 10% of global population live on islands, the front-line of climate change. And 1000 islands will be taken-by-the-sea in 15-Years. Five Nobel laurates said “rising-seas and greater storms will force hundreds of millions from their homes to become climate -refugees with unfathomable global economic impacts.” Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon told reporters “There is No Vaccine for Climate-Change, something positive must be done now.”
In the 2015 Paris Climate Accord, wealthy nations promised $100B to help poorer states adapt to a changing climate. The true amount given was absurdly low, did little to help, and made unencumbered funds for climate-tools complicated, so this team of Rocket-Scientists has had to turn to GOFUNDME to find funds.
Though the United States is back in the Climate Fights with new Climate Envoy Senator John Kerry, the recent year’s vacuum in climate leadership lingers with no clear mission or actions. Islands-at-risk and low-lying nations lose ground every day. Islanders are on the front-lines of a Planetary-Problem needing Planetary-Solutions.
For a needing planet, the First-Climate-Tools could not be more-timely. At least people can join hands to support those building innovative climate solutions for the poorest-of-the-poor in dire need of new Rocket-Scientist allies.
About the Program Sponsor:
DIGITIZE-A-NATION maintains no political agenda, no duty to any nation, organization, or outside influence. Each sustainable-planet science program supports the agenda of the UN, UN-17 Points for Sustainability, UNHCR, Red Cross, Red Crescent, The Kofi Annan Foundation, and all aspects of Environmentally Sustainable Development.
Please contribute to the First Climate-Tools to help Drowning-Islands:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/first-climatetools-to-help-drowningislands
Program Contact Information:
Contact: Andrew O. Cameron
Company: DIGITIZE-A-NATION
Email: info@digitizeanation.com
Country: USA
Website: https://digitizeanation.com
The First Climate-Tools GOFUNDME site: https://www.gofundme.com/f/first-climatetools-to-help-drowningislands
Andrew O. Cameron
DIGITIZE-A-NATION
email us here