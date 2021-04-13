Work resumes on I-80 bridge replacement project near Hillsdale

CHEYENNE — Weather permitting, crews with Simon Contractors and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will be resuming work today on an Interstate 80 bridge replacement project located east of Cheyenne.

Work includes replacing structures at the Hillsdale interchange, as well as milling, paving and other bridge rehabilitation work between mile markers 372-382.

This project first started last spring with work in the westbound lanes before pausing for the winter season in the fall. Motorists should watch for lane closures, reduced speed limits and other potential delays while crews work on the interstate crossovers in the next few weeks.

Starting in early May, traffic will be moved to a head-to-head configuration in the eastbound lanes while crews finish up the remaining work in the westbound lanes. Obey all posted speed limits and other traffic control in place.

Later this summer, traffic will switch to the westbound lanes while crews begin structure and pavement work on the eastbound lanes.

Similar to last year, the bridge replacement work will require the temporary closure of County Road 140/Stuckey Road on select nights. More information about those closures will be released as those dates are finalized.

Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 31, 2021. Project scheduling is subject to change, including due to inclement weather or material or equipment availability.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.