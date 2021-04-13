Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,728 in the last 365 days.

WYDOT work may affect local industry traffic

ROCK SPRINGS - The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Coldwater Group Inc., will be working on the bridge on WYO 374 over Interstate 80, at the La Barge Interchange. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signal system and there is a width restriction of 12 feet at this location.  

Work is also taking place at milepost 97 near Rock Springs. The work will take place in the eastbound lane and a width restriction of 15 ft. 6 inches is in place for trucks. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and speeds will be reduced through the work zone. 

WYDOT is asking motorists to plan accordingly, leave early and allow yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.    WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and closures.  For more information on highway load restrictions, visit WYDOT's load restrictions webpage. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information about this release contact:

Stephanie Harsha, WYDOT Public Involvement, at (307) 352-3065. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. 

You just read:

WYDOT work may affect local industry traffic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.