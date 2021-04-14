IT Vortex, LLC. appoints new General Manager, Sales, Marketing & Customer Advocacy

Pia Thompson, General Manager, Sales, Marketing & Customer Advocacy

PARAMUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- IT Vortex, LLC , a premier cloud hosting provider announces the appointment of Pia G. Thompson as General Manager of Sales, Marketing and Customer advocacy. “Ms. Thompson will be responsible for our overall sales and marketing go forward strategy” said, VP of Business Development, Lou Corriero, “We are excited to have her on board to help grow our business”.Ms. Thompson brings a broad range of experience to her new position, including executive sales, business development and growth strategy at both large enterprises and startup organizations. Previously she held an executive sales position with IBM driving efforts with marquis global media organizations. Prior to IBM she ran a regional Business Analytics professional services organization partnered with SAP, which she founded and ran for 15 years.“Pia’s past leadership roles with leading technology firms bring valuable expertise and experience to our team, she is a great addition to our organization” said Tom Ruane, VP Cloud Operations.“Its great to be part of a team with deep technical expertise and a commitment to providing impeccable service to their clients, I’m thrilled to have found a team whose core values match my own” said Pia.About IT Vortex, LLC.IT Vortex is your end to end service provider. It was founded from the mindset of experienced IT engineers, not salespeople. After years of listening to great sales pitches fall short, our founders knew they could do better and knew businesses deserved better. Our years of experience working in the IT field have contributed to our top-notch services portfolio. We can help your organization maximize your investment in technology by avoiding the evaluation and proof of concept phases since we have already gone through the trial and error stages to come up with our industry leading portfolio of technology vendors with whom we collaborate. We only sell the solutions we know and believe in, not sales pitches full of empty promises. We are partnered with many of the leading Technology solution vendors like VMWare, EMC, Mitel, Microsoft, Dell, visit our partner page for a full listing. Our top-notch portfolio of software and hardware vendors can help your organization achieve all its needs.For any suggestions, questions, comments please contact us info@theitvortex.com.

