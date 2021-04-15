Napkyn Analytics to Speak at Marketing Analytics Summit 2021
Napkyn Analytics Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, to present at the Marketing Analytics Summit, North America, May 12th, 2021.OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Napkyn Analytics, a leader in enterprise analytics and a Google Premier Solution Partner for the Google Marketing Platform today announced that Napkyn’s Chief Executive Officer, Jim Cain, will be a featured speaker at the Marketing Analytics Summit 2021 on May 12th. This event is “the conference for digital analysts'' with an 18-year history of sharing marketing analytics wisdom.
The 2021 Summit brings together digital analysts and marketing professionals from around the world to share marketing analytics wisdom and is the origin of the Digital Analytics Association. Since 2002 the Summit has been the accelerator of 20,000 careers and the launchpad of 100 startups. Learn more at the Marketing Analytics Summit website.
Session: SAILING THE 4C’S OF DATA – CREATE CONNECT CONTROL COMMERCIALIZE
Since the dawn of digital analytics (aka the late 90s) there has been a growing disconnect between the executives who are responsible for "data-driven" and the analysts who work with the data. Jim's work with leading brands in repairing this disconnect has allowed them to realize exponential growth. In this session, Jim takes you through the '4 Cs of Data' framework which helps decision-makers better understand and shape their data ecosystem with their analysts and technology teams.
When: Monday, May 12th, 9:50 AM
Where: The Marketing Analytics Summit 2021 is a virtual event. Conference, Workshop, and Combo tickets are available on the Summit website.
About Jim Cain
Since founding Napkyn Inc in 2009 based on a moment of inspiration (yes - it was written on a napkin). Jim has bootstrapped a multi-million dollar firm and recognized brand, in the digital analytics consulting space. An acknowledged thought leader on digital analytics and e-commerce, Jim has spent the last decade advising some of the largest brands in North America through successful digital transformation initiatives.
With Jim’s strategic direction, Napkyn Analytics has been awarded three times as one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies. Jim’s goals include employing his deep-seated love of data to help enterprise marketing leaders achieve success through analytics done properly.
Jim holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and resides in Ottawa, Canada’s Capital City.
About Napkyn
Napkyn Analytics is a digital analytics consulting and engineering company with more than a decade of experience helping organizations implement and leverage high-quality data to make superior business decisions. Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across North America, Napkyn delivers world-class data management and enablement solutions to data-driven enterprise marketing and technology leaders.
Napkyn is a Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Partner that provides services across Data Enablement, Data Quality, Data Analysis, and Data Activation. You can learn more about Napkyn Analytics at napkyn.com or by following Napkyn on LinkedIn and Twitter
