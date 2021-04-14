VetStem Biopharma Shares the Success Story of Bella who was Treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for Disc Disease

Bella receives an intravenous dose of VetStem Cell Therapy

Bella, a Pit Bull, was treated for Intervertebral Disc Disease with VetStem Cell Therapy by Dr. Nazar Pereymybida at Fort Lee Animal Clinic.

She’s now jumping on and off the bed and seems less painful and more energetic. ” — Bella's Mom

POWAY, CALIFORNIA, US, April 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bella, a Pit Bull, was on pain medication for chronic intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) but experienced little relief. As a result of her pain, Bella stopped jumping on and off furniture and was restless and unable to sleep comfortably at night. Her owner, a veterinary technician, researched various treatment options and came across VetStem Cell Therapy.

Bella’s veterinarian, Dr. Nazar Pereymybida of Fort Lee Animal Clinic, agreed Bella may benefit from stem cell therapy. To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Pereymybida collected fat tissue from Bella’s abdomen in a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California. Once received, VetStem lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate Bella’s stem and regenerative cells. Stem cell injections were prepared and shipped back to Dr. Pereymybida. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection procedure, Bella received multiple injections of her own stem cells along her paraspinal muscles as well as intravenously.

Approximately two months after receiving VetStem Cell Therapy, Bella’s owner reported that her symptoms had improved! Though Bella was still on pain medications, her owner stated, “She’s now jumping on and off the bed and seems less painful and more energetic.” In addition, Bella was able to sleep comfortably through the entire night.

IVDD is a condition in which one or several intervertebral discs in the spine bulge, resulting in pressure on the spinal cord. This pressure may result in extreme pain and possibly loss of limb function. IVDD can be a result of chronic disc degeneration or from an acute injury. Conservative treatment with pain medications and anti-inflammatories may help patients who have a gradual onset of symptoms or whose symptoms are mild. In severe cases or when there are repeated episodes, surgery may be recommended.

Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types, reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. VetStem Cell Therapy is most commonly used for the treatment of orthopedic conditions such as osteoarthritis and injured tendons or ligaments. Bella’s case was handled under VetStem’s clinical research program, as there is limited data to support the use of stem cell therapy for the treatment of IVDD. Since this condition develops for different reasons, the stem cell protocol and outcome can vary for each dog. Any inquiries regarding treatment of similar conditions or other non-standard indications should be directed to VetStem personnel.

About VetStem Biopharma, Inc.

VetStem Biopharma is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and 17,000 treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon or ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

