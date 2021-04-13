ANIL UZUN Will Launch Ukulele Lessons Series on Youtube for Kids

The Ukulele lessons will start airing on Youtube on Monday, April 19, at 7pm. There will be 5 lessons in total and the curriculum will be released soon.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM, April 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANIL UZUN is a musician from Turkey that has a Youtube channel, where he shares his experiences and ideas with his followers. He occasionally launches guitar lessons on his channel. Right now there is a beginner guitar and bass guitar playlist lesson series on air.On his channel, he will now launch a brand new guitar lessons series for children this time. He will film the videos at his house during quarantine. He will give free ukulele lessons for the children stuck at home.ANIL UZUN says “When quarantine started I wanted to use the healing effect of music and started to give lessons on Youtube for the people who are interested in playing the guitar. That series got a lot of ratings and helped people in quarantine. So I thought maybe I could go on by giving bass guitar lessons for the ones who are into bass. Then there have been a lot of requests from parents to create content for their children.” says ANIL UZUN.He continues “Ukulele is the most underrated musical instrument in the industry. Ukulele looks cute, easy to play at first sight for those who do not play. It is also affordable and easy to carry around. Perfect for children. So here we are, I am starting a new series for the children!”Who is ANIL UZUN?ANIL UZUN is a guitarist from Turkey. He was born in 1982 and he started playing music in his grandfather’s home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals.Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.