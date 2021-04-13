VARStreet Inc. includes Microservices Architecture to diversify their B2B product offerings for Value Added Resellers
VARStreet strengthens its tech capacity by introducing microservices architecture as a part of its technology stack.
Migrating to microservices architecture would introduce a new scope for innovation in this space allowing their customers to reap more benefits out of the SaaS platform”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet Inc, the #1 business management suite for IT and office supplies VARs based in the United States and Canada, has unveiled new strides in their technology capabilities by including the microservices architecture in their tech stack. This step would fuel the growth momentum of the cloud-based platform by decentralizing the platform making it easy for the VARs (Value Added Resellers) to choose modules as per their requirements. Microservices architecture would allow VARStreet’s team to define services corresponding to the business capabilities.
The tech leads at VARStreet mentioned that the loosely coupled services would make the platform highly scalable and customizable by making the software development cycle of complex modules independent and easy. This would allow the platform to offer an enhanced customer experience and faster rollout of new product features for their end customers.
The business capabilities of VARStreet include product catalog management from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors in the United States and Canada, B2B eCommerce for resellers, sales quoting software, CRM, and more. VARStreet platform facilitates over $10Bn worth of transactions annually via its platform which includes transactions of products from HP, CISCO, Dell, Microsoft, etc.
“This step would allow the VARStreet platform to make a paradigm shift in how value-added resellers consume enterprise business management software by empowering them to manage their day-to-day operations without hassles," said Shiv Agarwal, Director VARStreet Inc. He further added “Migrating to microservices architecture would introduce a new scope for innovation in this space allowing their customers to reap more benefits out of the SaaS platform”
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners.
Fueled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
