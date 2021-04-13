ENKS (Enerkon Solar Intl and Holdings) Opened new talks with - State Property Fund of Ukraine regarding Titanium

Building Utility Scale PV Plants Across Africa and the World

ENKS (Enerkon Solar Intl and Holdings) Opened new talks with - State Property Fund of Ukraine regarding our investment in their Titanium Industry today

Enerkon Solar International Inc. (OTCBB:ENKS)

ENKS Group of Companies, bring the world new technologies - renewable energy solutions - and infrastructure projects, for a better world and enhanced shareholder value” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ENKS (Enerkon Solar Intl and Holdings) Opened new talks with - State Property Fund of Ukraine regarding their Titanium Industry

Enerkon CEO Mr. Benjamin Ballout stated today :

"We are pleased to inform the public that we started initial talks first opened several months ago with the office of the vice prime minister for industrial modernization as to Titanium (this is in addition to the open talks moving forward as to our Project aspirations for the ChNPP Special Exclusion Zone and their National Hydrogen and 5G Telecommunications Network - mentioned in previous news )"

"ENKS is excited about the possibilities and very serious in our intention to bring our financial partners into Ukraine to start several of the major projects in the pipeline and on the TOP is our interest in their Metals industry Modernization programs since our Arab Partners have great interest in the Off-take and participation in this set of vital industries"

"One of the reasons that we sold our East Africa EPC contract to Al Fada Equity Holdings last week was to install additional liquidity and refocus on North Africa as well as to Amplify our Interest in FDI - Project EPC participation and other interaction with the Ukraine in support of our existing MOU for American Ukraine Commercial cooperation between our companies in the various fields"

"it is noted that the Geopolitical situation with Ukraine/Russia and the region in general is tense and many, in particular the Ukraine Opposition and Russia in general will like to make any damage or negative false news possible to dilute our great success in communication with the Government of Ukraine associated with the projects all in the advanced - pre- contract - pre documentation initial talks stage"

"It is further noted that Fake News - Short Sellers or Bashers on the market are not welcome and are ignored completely due to this fact"

"we are very comfortable and positive in our interaction with the Government of Ukraine and the Many companies and people with whom we interact"

"Currently I am in Washington DC on company business for the support of FDA Approval in regards to the current EUA filed with the FDA by Graphene Leaders under supervision of KrowdX as their Distributor and our Co Sales Agent for the 15 second - SARS2 Covid Insta - Test - this pursuant to our 100% acquisition before last week of Coviklear Holdings Intl (UK) their/our co sales agent with KrowdX of Canada"

"We feel the potential of this 15 second test which is so far one of the fastest and in our opinion one of the most reliable rapid tests in the world today and is badly needed by governments - airlines - and others who depend on speed and accuracy to handle millions of passengers - travelers and movement of people and goods across the world supporting trade and commerce as well as normal social interaction"

"Lastly, as a legal disclaimer - the SARS2 COVID Insta test Owned By Graphene Leaders of Canad and Distributed by KrowdX of Canada together with our 100% wholly owned corporate division Coviklear holdings International Ltd as co sales agency with KrowdX et., al., have not reached official written results as an exact - guaranteed % of effectiveness - whatsoever - nor has the device yet been approved by the FDA or any other organization while we expect it will be very soon - and furthermore even the time of the device is not officially set in technical papers as it fluctuates from 6 seconds to 15 seconds and in come cases with faulty test sample introduction more than 15 seconds in some cases therefore while we state that the AVERAGE time is 15 seconds it may in face be less or a few seconds more but certainly not as slow as 99% of the worlds other tests that take from 15Minutes to days with suspect results quality and consistency"

"Lastly - ENKS was interviewed by a stock analysis firm and net radio - Pod Cast firm this week and the result will be published shortly in addition to other legitimate journalistic interest in the companies operations from media as far away as France and others"

"Final talks to open a retainer and Audit file are also underway with out initially chosen Auditor firm and once complete we will load their firm on the OTC service providers at the section for CPA and Auditors hopefully by this Monday or so"

"March 31 Quarter report is being prepared for publication with positive earnings and material events and no bad news !"

"Plans to Up List to NASDAQ remain very string as they have been for the last long period and we will continue until successful in that aspiration as soon as possible for the benefit of shareholder value - since the current valuation and market does not at all reflect our opinion as to the actual value of our company - its assets and operations - while the NASDAQ will allow top tier firms to invest in the company IF they wish, and others as well as Analyst coverage and a much greater liquidity since the OTC Markets in an entire days trading value of all 10k + companies listed about to ONLY a couple hours trading on the NASDAQ as to comparative market value traded - thus the desire to Up List in order to obtain a legitimate and proper valuation for our dear and loyal shareholders - our $ENKS ARMY !

"Additional News will be released later in this week again or about Monday"

The foregoing statements are forward looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that

New SARS COVID19 15 Second* Insta Test Owned by Graphene LEaders and Distributed By KrowdX Canada w/Coviklear Co Sales Agency