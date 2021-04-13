Quadrant Biosciences Names New Chief Technology Officer

Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that Nick Gianadda has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that Nick Gianadda has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Gianadda will be responsible for leading Quadrant’s growing technology team as the company continues to rapidly expand its molecular diagnostics business. Quadrant has developed Clarifi ASD®, a novel molecular saliva test for autism spectrum disorder, and the Clarifi COVID-19™ saliva test, co-developed with SUNY Upstate Medical University, which received emergency use authorization by the FDA in September 2020. Research and development of molecular diagnostics tests for mild traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease are also underway.

Mr. Gianadda has 20 years of experience in the software development, information technology, and security fields with a strong focus on leveraging emerging technologies to enhance products and services for customers. Prior to joining Quadrant, he held leadership roles managing diverse teams of project managers, developers, quality assurance testers, and support personnel.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Nick to our senior management team at Quadrant,” said Ben Perry, President of Quadrant Biosciences. “Nick not only brings deep technical skills and industry experience, but he also has a proven track record of building cohesive teams that enable successful solutions within the healthcare ecosystem. He will be a fantastic addition to an already strong team.”

Gianadda‘s experience in developing software in the healthcare industry includes applications for single sign-on, patient data access for providers, referral and case management tools, and quality measure calculation. He received a BS in Computer Science from Canisius College.

“I’m excited to be working with such a forward-thinking company,” said Giannada. “ Between their novel Clarifi ASD autism saliva test and the highly sensitive Clarifi COVID-19 saliva test kit, Quadrant is involved in some really exciting diagnostic technologies. I look forward to helping drive the next phase of the company’s growth and evolution.”

Also joining the technology team is Charles Marra as VP of Technology. Mr. Marra has a strong background in software development and led teams that developed cloud-based applications with a focus on the customer experience. Marra received a BA in Business Administration from the University of Buffalo and is an Army veteran.

About Quadrant Biosciences

Quadrant Biosciences is a life science company developing epigenetic diagnostic solutions for large-scale health issues. The company has entered into collaborative research relationships with a number of institutions including SUNY Upstate Medical University and Penn State University to explore and develop novel biomarker technologies with a focus on Autism Spectrum Disorder, concussion, and Parkinson's disease. Recently, it has leveraged its expertise in RNA analysis to address the Covid-19 pandemic. Quadrant participates in the Start-up NY program, a New York State economic development program. For more information about Quadrant, please visit www.quadrantbiosciences.com.

About Emergency Use Authorization Status

The Clarifi COVID-19 Test Kit has not been FDA cleared or approved. It has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories that are certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, and meet requirements to perform high-complexity tests. Clarifi COVID-19 has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

